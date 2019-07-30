EVANGELICAL
n A daughter, Adelynn Elaine Bell, to Cheyenne Walters and Travis Bell, of Selinsgrove, at 6:35 p.m. July 13, 2019. Grandparents are Susan Walters and Michael Wright, of Kratzerville, and Harry and Joy Bell Sr., of Freeburg.
n A daughter, Harper Lynn Romig, to Mary Romig and Andrew Renard, of Middleburg, at 3:34 p.m. July 16, 2019. Grandparents are Joshua Smith and Helen and Garry Romig.
n A daughter, Mia Anouk, to Mr. and Mrs. Adam Reed, of Lewisburg, at 9:05 a.m. July 15, 2019. The mother is the former Elisabeth Reitz. Grandparents are Thomas and Sally Reitz, of Winfield, and Randy and Becky Reed, of Hampstead, N.C.
n A daughter, Jade Marie, to Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Sones, of Lewisburg, at 3:10 a.m. July 16, 2019. The mother is the former Kristy King. Grandparents are Barry and Kathy King, of Lewisburg, and Kenneth and Tricia Sones, of White Haven.
GEISINGER
n A son, Fynn Jameson, to Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Mazzeo, of Milton, at 4:23 a.m. July 15, 2019. The mother is the former Monica Hepburn. Grandparents are Lisa and James Artley, of Milton, and Selma Mazzeo, of Watsontown.
n A daughter, Scarlett River, to Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Michael Gobora, of Northumberland, at 3:46 p.m. July 19, 2019. The mother is the former Jayme Maye Bingaman. Grandparents are Misti and Darrell Aleta, of Sunbury, James Bingaman, of Selinsgrove, and Jody and Lisa Price and Dan Packer, of Northumberland.