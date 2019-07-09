EVANGELICAL
• A daughter Aryia June Newbury, to Jamie Smith and Jeremy Newbury, of Northumberland, at 10:59 a.m. June 24, 2019. Grandparents are Rhoda and Jim Auman, of Selinsgrove, and Cathy and Art Newbury, of Northumberland.
• A son, Brycen Carl, to Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Hommel, of Northumberland, at 8:19 a.m. June 28, 2019. The mother is the former Angel L. Ross. Grandparents are Cathleen Wagner and Thomas Ross Jr., of Mifflinburg, Marie Hommel, of Northumberland, and Martin Hommel, of Williamsport.
• A son, Calvin Dean, to Mr. and Mrs. Corey Zerbe, of Sunbury, at 10:45 a.m. June 26, 2019. The mother is the former Megan Garrigan. Grandparents are Bill and Roxann Zerbe, of Sunbury, and Donald and Kerry Garrigan, of Selinsgrove.
• A daughter, Sydney Ann, to Mr. and Mrs. Michael Nairns, of Selinsgrove, at 4:24 p.m. June 28, 2019. The mother is the former Kaitlyn Bigger. Grandparents are Lisa and Chuck Bigger, of Selinsgrove, and Francis Nairns and Tina Junewicz, of Coal Township.
• A daughter, Elena, to Mr. and Mrs. Michael Espinosa, of Lewisburg, at 8:18 p.m. June 29, 2019. The mother is the former Ashleigh Wetzel. Grandparents are Gregg and Debby Wetzel, of Lewisburg, and Orlando III and Jennifer Espinosa, of Glen Mills.
• A daughter, Alannah Rae, to Abigail Mong and Alec Anderson, of Milton, at 10:04 a.m. June 29, 2019. Grandparents are Christy Mong and Tim Mong, of Milton.
• A son, David William, to Mr. and Mrs. Hamp Underhill II, of Selinsgrove, at 12:43 a.m. June 29, 2019. The mother is the former Jasmine Foreman. Grandparents are Donna and Howie Ritter, of Selinsgrove, and Hamp and Lisa Underhill, of Mifflinburg.
• A son, Philip Jackson, to Mr. and Mrs. John Walter Jr., of New Berlin, at 11:57 p.m. June 27, 2019. The mother is the former Kayla Martin. Grandparents are Philip and Wendy Martin, of Selinsgrove, and John Walter Sr., of Glen Iron.
• A daughter, Haven Bekah, to Mr. and Mrs. Cameron B. Susan, of Mifflinburg, at 10 p.m. June 26, 2019. The mother is the former Kassidy M. Shoemaker. Grandparents are Nichole and Jason Shoemaker, and Tristan and Stacey Susan, all of Mifflinburg.
• A son, Nash Richard, to Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Michael Butler, of Danville, at 10:19 a.m. June 25, 2019. The mother is the former Amanda Mae Johnson. Grandparents are David and Maeann Johnson, of New Columbia, and Ann Butler, of Milton.
GEISINGER-BLOOMSBURG
• A daughter, Ruby Rae, to Mr. and Mrs. Michael Tharp, of Sunbury, on June 27, 2019. The mother is the former Tricia Shufeldt. Grandparents are Rudy and Lisa Shufeldt, of Elysburg, Joyce Koble, of Sunbury, and Daniel Tharp, of Danville.