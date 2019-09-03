EVANGELICAL
A daughter, Ava Lou Gerhart, to Loretta Harvey and Brock Gerhart, of Selinsgrove, at 7:19 p.m. Aug. 3, 2019. The mother is the former Loretta Zimmerman. Grandparents are Erma and Richard Zimmerman Sr., of Penns Creek, and Ralph Gerhart, of Myerstown.
A daughter, Jaina Ruby Hemminger, to Hanna Bingaman and Dj Hemminger, of Sunbury, at 8:32 p.m. Aug. 6, 2019. Grandparents are Danielle and Rod Bingaman, of Sunbury, and Heather Harding, of Yelm, Washington.
A son, Rylin Lucas Welker, to Erin (Walter) Hess and Jenine Welker, of New Berlin, at 3:03 p.m. Aug. 14, 2019. Grandparents are Jay Walter, of New Berlin, and Enza Welker, of Northumberland.
A daughter, Lilley Ann Stehley, to Danielle Keister and Nicholas Stehley, of Selinsgrove, at 10:33 a.m. Aug. 18, 2019. Grandparents are Richard and Rosemary Stehley, of Freeburg, Michael and Dana Will, of Middleburg, and Thomas and Lori Iski, of Shamokin Dam.
A son, Ryker Edward Lee, to Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Mull, of Richfield, at 1:48 a.m. Aug. 22, 2019. The mother is the former Halie Guyer. Grandparents are Paul and Rhonda Mull, of Middleburg, Troy Guyer, of Selinsgrove, and Melissa Rice, of Richfield.
A son, Brooks Wilder, to Mr. and Mrs. Alex Cooke, of Millersburg. The mother is the former Lacey Harvey. Grandparents are Margaret and Allan Harvey, of Northumberland, and William and Alene Cooke, of Greensboro, N.C.
A daughter, Aubree Mae Ulrich, to Paige Troutman and Ryan Ulrich, of Lewisburg, at 5:03 p.m. Aug. 20, 2019. Grandparents are Pamela and Donn Troutman, of Lewisburg, Marshall and Sherry Ulrich, and Cathy Ulrich and Jeff Burkhart, all of Selinsgrove.
A son, Caleb Mark, to Mr. and Mrs. Jared Mast, of Mount Pleasant Mills, at 8:24 a.m. Aug. 18, 2019. The mother is the former Leann Lauver. Grandparents are Tim and Mary Alyce Lauver, of Mifflintown, and James and Donna Mast, of Mount Pleasant Mills.
A daughter, Hadley Sage, to Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Novinger, of Sunbury/Augustaville, on Aug. 25, 2019. The mother is the former Jessie Runkle. Grandparents are Cyril and Debra Runkle, of Selinsgrove, and Dale and Tamela Novinger, of Dornsife.
A daughter, Ellie Lou, to Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Sellard, of Watsontown, at 1:13 a.m. Aug. 24, 2019. The mother is the former Shannon Ruch. Grandparents are Joel and Glenda Ruch, of Milton, and Ray and Lisa Sellard, of Watsontown.
GEISINGER
A son, Brody Edward, to Mr. and Mrs. Corey Edward Fait, of Lewisburg, at 3:47 a.m. Feb. 18, 2019. The mother is the former LaDawn Marie Shaffer.
A daughter, Airrabellia Yvonne Baker, to Skierria Y. Baker, of Milton, and Robert Reger Jr., of Sunbury. Grandparents are Bobbie Jo Baker and William Moyer, of Watsontown, and Todd and Tara Miller, of Mifflinburg.
GEISINGER-BLOOMSBURG
A son, Creed Richard Hall, to Amanda Daubert and Christopher Hall, of Berwick, on Aug. 23, 2019. Grandparents are Violet Kessler and Richard Snyder, of Berwick, and Marie Lahout, of Danville.