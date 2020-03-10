EVANGELICAL
n A son, Jaxxon Wade Warns, to Adrian Benfer and Christopher Warns, of Muncy, at 11:52 p.m. Feb. 22, 2020. Grandparents are Wayne and Eunice Benfer, of Turbotville, and James and Tina Warns, of Lewisburg.
n A daughter, Peyton Olivia Coup, to Jackie Earnest and Grayden Coup, of Watsontown, at 9:22 p.m. Feb. 25, 2020. Grandparents are Jennifer and Bo Smith, of Milton, and Debbie and Drew Hoover, of Mifflinburg.
n A son, Anthony James II, to Mr. and Mrs. Anthony James Ippolito, of Sunbury, at 12:28 a.m. March 1, 2020. The mother is the former Felicia Gabrielle Bartello. Grandparents are Mark and Donna Ippolito, of Jonestown, and Janine and Adrienne Smith, of Sunbury.
n A son, Archer Ray Drumheller, to Emily O’Hara and Hunter Drumheller, of Middleburg, at 1:22 a.m. March 1, 2020. Grandparents are Kevin and Krystal Drumheller and Jan O’Hara, all of Middleburg, and Shannon and Brian Snyder, of Lewisburg.
n A son, Greyson Hunter Doane, to Kira Bordner and Gavin Doane, of New Columbia, at 10:47 p.m. Feb. 29, 2020. Grandparents are Brooke Ficks, of New Columbia, Jesse Bordner, of Penns Creek, Adam Ficks, of New Columbia, Samantha Bordner, of Penns Creek, Robert Doane, of New Columbia, and Clara Rice, of Milton.
GEISINGER
n A daughter, Averie Emersyn, to Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Flowers, of New Columbia, at 9:08 a.m. Feb. 10, 2020. The mother is the former Ashleigh Hauck. Grandparents are Jeffrey and Michele Hauck, and JoAnn Bird, all of New Columbia. Great-grandparents are Ken and Joan Permar and Joyce Hauck, all of New Columbia, and Ruth Cook, of Selinsgrove.