GEISINGER
A daughter, Avery Marie, to Mr. and Mrs. Bradly R. Kremer, of Milton, at 7:57 a.m. June 13, 2019. The mother is the former Cassie M. Hort. Grandparents are Frank and Gail Hort, of Milton, Ray Kremer, of Danville, and Flip and Debbie Phillips, of Northumberland.
A son, Griffin Alexander, to Mr. and Mrs. Joshua McHenry, of Stillwater, at 5:56 a.m. June 16, 2019. The mother is the former Sabrina Koser. Grandparents are Penny and Mike Lloyd, of Danville, Darla and Randy Koser, of Sonestown, Jim and Jaime McHenry, of Watsontown, and Lori McHenry, of Muncy.
A son, Hunter William, to Holleigh Chaney, of Middleburg, at 4:54 p.m. June 17, 2019. Grandparents are Gary Chaney and Dawneille Chaney, of Homosassa, Fla.
A daughter, Aries Skye Marie, to Mr. and Mrs. Paul L. Strohecker Jr., of White Deer. The mother is the former Kali M. Mummey. Grandparents are Brooke Mummey, of Mifflinburg, LaRay Sheetz, of Halifax, and Paul Strohecker Sr., of Herndon.
GEISINGER-BLOOMSBURG
A daughter, Riley Marie, to Mr. and Mrs. Brent Michael McPeak, of Paxinos, on June 22, 2019. The mother is the former Deanna Dovidio. Grandparents are Michael and Donna Dovidio, of Blakeslee, and Richard and Bridgette McPeak, of Sunbury.
ROBERT PACKER HOSPITAL, Sayre
A daughter, Alayna Jade, to Mr. and Mrs. Stuart Rogers, of Gillett, at 8:21 p.m. June 13, 2019. The mother is the former Alyssa Royer. Grandparents are Suzy and Dean Smith and Randy and Lisa Royer, all of Middleburg, and Jeanne and Bruce Rogers, of Williamsport.