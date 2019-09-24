EVANGELICAL
A son, Brantley Richard, to Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Kritzer, of Mount Pleasant Mills, at 7:47 p.m. Sept. 4, 2019. The mother is the former Tara Stahl. Grandparents are Tiffany Stuck and Scott Stahl, of Selinsgrove, and Michael and Tina Kritzer, of Sunbury.
A son, Ethan Alexander Erb, to Brianna Alexander and Nathan Erb, at 5:38 p.m. Sept. 7, 2019. Grandparents are Michelle Frey, of Muncy, Sandra Doebler, of Milton, and Edward Alexander, of Montgomery.
A daughter, Charlee Grace, to Mr. and Mrs. Michael Rorke, of Northumberland, at 1:04 a.m. Sept. 11, 2019. The mother is the former Holly Welsh. Grandparents are Rob and Kim Rorke, of Selinsgrove, Jay Welsh, of Berwick, and Hope Welsh, of Bloomsburg.
A daughter, Eleanor “Ellie” Jean, to Mr. and Mrs. Cole Henry, of Selinsgrove, at 7:26 p.m. Sept. 11, 2019. The mother is the former Nicole Bower. Grandparents are Jenifer and Paul Foster, Tracy and Tony Louver, Mike Bower and Kim Felty, and Mike Henry and Sharon Schuyler, all of Selinsgrove.
A daughter, Elleanor Ann Marie Shiffer, to Nicole Gemberling and Corey Shiffer, of Winfield, at 1:06 p.m. Aug. 27, 2019. Grandparents are Audie and Christy Shiffer, of New Columbia, Dawn and George Gemberling, of Lewisburg, and Tammy Adams, of Mazeppa.
A daughter, Chaniah Rose Hunter, to LaToya Tamar Bradley and Jamal Laquan Hunter, of Union Township, on Sept. 9, 2019. Grandparents are Edward and Vivana Hunter.