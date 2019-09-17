EVANGELICAL
• A son, Cameron Lee, to Mr. and Mrs. Brad Messimer, of Selinsgrove, at 12:47 p.m. Aug. 30, 2019. The mother is the former Ashley Hockenbrock. Grandparents are Mike Hockenbrock, of Winfield, Barb Musser and Russ Burnham, of Aiken, S.C., Rob Musser, of Selinsgrove, and Steph and Donald Naugle, of Winfield.
• A daughter, Willow May Kratzer, to Miranda (Kovaschetz) Clark, of Sunbury, at 12:45 a.m. Sept. 3, 2019. Grandparents are Angela Kratzer and Terry Kratzer, of Sunbury, Tony Kovaschetz and Renee Kovaschetz, of Selinsgrove, and Carol Kovaschetz, of Sunbury.
• A daughter, Elody Lacole, to Brandon and Leah Harry, of Middleburg, at 10:05 a.m. Sept. 1, 2019. Grandparents are Michael Snyder Sr., of Selinsgrove, and Brenda eintzelman and Timothy Lau, of Middleburg.
• A daughter, Karmynn Ellyse, to Mr. and Mrs. Anthony D. Egli, of Mifflinburg, at 5:29 a.m. Sept. 4, 2019. The mother is the former Makenzie Shoemaker. Grandparents are Terri Jo Shoemaker, Janice Egli, and Craig Egli, all of Mifflinburg.
• A daughter, Saylor Ray, to Mr. and Mrs Eric Clayton, of Selinsgrove, at 10:26 a.m. Sept. 3, 2019. The mother is the former Angela Miller. Grandparents are Steve and B. Janie Miller, of Middlinburg, and Jenn and Charles Tennis, of Mazeppa.
• A son, Kolson Bucher, to Mr. and Mrs. Ronald L. Gay II, of Sunbury, at 3:42 p.m. Sept. 4, 2019. The mother is the former Eliza Wetzel. Grandparents are Naomi Wetzel, Todd and Deleen Wetzel and Ronald and Deana Gay, all of Sunbury, and Rhonda and Dan Montville, of New Berlin.