EVANGELICAL
A daughter, Delta Lorraine Funk, to Kimberly Webb and Adam Funk, of Millmont, at 11:33 p.m. Dec. 5, 2019. Grandparents are Robert Webb, of Paxtonville, Nicole Wright, of Millmont, and the late Gary and Donna Funk.
A daughter, Atleigh Amy Dae Kreider, to Rebecca Hackenberg and William Kreider, of Richfield, at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 7, 2019. Grandparents are Red and Brenda Kreider, Wes Hackenberg, and Sharon Beachel, all of Middleburg. Great-grandmother is Mary Hackenberg, of Hughesville and great-great-grandparents are Guy and Edna Hackenberg, of Middleburg.
A daughter, Vanellope Sky Weir, to Taylor Lytle and Jeremy Weir, of Sunbury, at 6:56 p.m. Dec. 11, 2019. Grandparents are William Lytle, Lisa Lytle, Ronnie Weir Jr. and Tammy Foust, all of Sunbury.
A son, Kellen Kase, to HayKel and Ashlee Abrougui, of Millmont, at 4:01 p.m. Dec. 13, 2019. Grandparents are Tim and Sherry Osborne, of Mifflinburg, and Rachida and Lazhar Abrougui, of Paris, France.
GEISINGER
A son, Deklyn Brooks Leitzel, to Andrea Dewalt and Christopher Leitzel, of Herndon, at 9:40 a.m. Dec. 9, 2019. Grandparents are Denise and Ira Dewalt, of Dornsife, and Patti and Sam Sitlinger and Dale and Edna Leitzel, all of Herndon.
A son, Hudsynn Paul, to Mr. and Mrs. Greg B. Steward, of Orangeville, at 2:21 p.m. Dec. 10, 2019. The mother is the former Sarah L. Bozung. Grandparents are Kerry Bozung, of Bloomsburg, and the late Loren and Patti Steward.