EVANGELICAL
n A son, Draegon Daevian-Knox, to Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Long, of Beavertown, at 1:17 a.m. June 2, 2019. The mother is the former Nicole Long. Grandparents are Tom and Tina Long, of Beavertown, Cecil Long, of East Waterford, and the late Beverly Long.
n A son, Jace Spencer, to Mr. and Mrs. Michael Wright, of Milton, at 2:15 p.m. June 1, 2019. The mother is the former Kendra Rehm. Grandparents are Brian Rehm, of Lewisburg, and Jay and Karolynn Wright, of Jewell, Ohio.
n A daughter, Madison Kate, to Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Stauffer, of Port Trevorton, at 4:30 p.m. May 31, 2019. Grandparents are Larry and Twila Gehman, of Middleburg and Clyde and Priscilla Stauffer, of Port Trevorton.
n A son, Gabriel Belmont Kitchens, to Amy Talmadge and Joshua Kitchens, of Sunbury, at 10:45 a.m. May 30, 2019. Grandmother is Judy Martin, of Lewisburg.
n A daughter, Isabella Rose Reid, to Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Reid, of Northumberland, at 11:41 p.m. June 7, 2019. The mother is the former Michelle Birk. Grandparents are Larry and Paula Birk, of Johnstown, Greg and Cynthia Reid, of Northumberland, and Janice and Randy Albertson, of Orangeville.
n A son, Adrian, to Mr. and Mrs. Neil Zimmerman, of Lewisburg, at 2:48 a.m. June 8, 2019. The mother is the former Malinda Martin. Grandparents are Vernon and Norma Martin and Aaron and Susan Zimmerman, all of Lewisburg.
n A daughter, Emberlee Marie, to Mr. and Mrs. Tony Kessler, of Sunbury, at 11:43 p.m. June 8, 2019. The mother is the former Tegan George. Grandparents are Geri George and James and Dorothy Kessler, all of Sunbury.
n A son, Isaac Lamar Anderson, to Trisha Sweigard and Anthony Anderson Sr., of Trevorton, at 8:18 a.m. June 5, 2019. Grandparents are Jody Anderson and Kim Sweigard, both of Trevorton, and Kathy Sweigard, of Herndon.
n A daughter, Sadie Lane, to Mr. and Mrs. Dalton N.J. Weaver, of Penns Creek, at 8:40 p.m. June 7, 2019. The mother is the former Emily R. Miller. Grandparents are Amie and Ernie Miller, of Winfield, and Chris Weaver and Mallissa Weaver, of Kreamer.
n A daughter, Evalani Skye DeLong-Lopez to Teresa Lopez and Jeffrey DeLong, of Berrysburg, at 1:06 p.m. June 7, 2019. Grandparents are Tammy and Donnie Dowell, of Trevorton, Sandy and Mike DeLong, of Dornsife, and Warren and Theresa Campbell, of Berrysburg and Dalmatia.
n A daughter, Cora Willa, to Kevin C. and Stephanie A. Kline, of Middleburg, at 10:13 p.m. June 5, 2019.
n A daughter, Kataline Rose Garcia, to Erka Girton and Frankie Garcia, of Sunbury, at 4:24 a.m. June 10, 2019. Grandparents are Heidi and William Girton, of Selinsgrove, and Edwina Garcia Steppie and John Steppie-Winston, of Salem, N.C.
n A son, Jack Andrew, to Mr. and Mrs. Bradley Catherman, of Lewisburg, at 5:08 a.m. June 10, 2019. The mother is the former Megan Treon. Grandparents are Jeff and Robin Treon, of Sunbury, and Tim and Bridget Catherman, of Mifflinburg.
n A daughter, Rosalyn June, to Mr. and Mrs. Byne A. Rhode, of Sunbury, at 2:37 p.m. June 3, 2019. The mother is the former Amy A. Apfelbaum. Grandparents are Jeff and Susan Apfelbaum, of Sunbury, and John and Mary Rhode, of Harrisburg.
n A son, Benjamin Wayne, to Mr. and Mrs. Dustin W. Gardner, of Muncy, at 11:53 p.m. June 12, 2019. The mother is the former Ashley N. Wise. Grandparents are Robert and Catherine Gardner, of Muncy, and Robert Jr. and Catherine Wise, of Mount Pleasant Mills.
n A daughter, Gracelynn Cheryl, to Chanda Parker, of Milton, at 3:28 a.m. June 8, 2019. Grandmother is Cheryl Whitesel, of Northumberland.
n A daughter, Aspen Elizabeth, to Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Lloyd III at 1:39 p.m. June 15, 2019. The mother is the former Katiann Pursley. Grandparents are Edward and Cynthia Pursley, Gerald Jr. and Joanne Lloyd, and the late Cynthia Lloyd.
n A daughter, Riley June Fuhrman, to Rachel Gross and Joshua Furhman, of Sunbury, at 8:07 a.m. June 12, 2019. Grandparents are Brenda and Kimber Gross, of Shamokin Dam, Lisa Fuhrman, of Winfield, and Melissa and Jim Furhman, of Sunbury.
GEISINGER
n A daughter, Adelaide Elizabeth, to Mr. and Mrs. Robert J. Koch III, of Lewisburg, at 2:02 p.m. May 31, 2019. The mother is the former Kristie Warren. Grandparents are Woodrow and Celia Warren, of Lewisburg, Robert J. Jr. and Christine Koch, of Leola, and Arlene Axe, of Lititz.
n A daughter, Addalyn Jane Betz, to Lindsay Smith and Zachary Betz, of Turbotville, at 6:58 a.m. June 9, 2019. Grandparents are Cynthia and Scott Bartlow, of Watsontown, Ronald and Becky Smith, of Texas, Kelly and Anthony Patterson, of Toms River, N.J., and Shane Betz, of Danville.
n A daughter, Emma Kathryn, to Georgia M. Klischer-Pfleegor and Brent M. Pfleegor, of Milton. Grandparents are Blaine and Brenda Pfleegor, of Milton, and George and Martha Klischer, of Aristes.
n A son, Case David, to Mr. and Mrs. David William Brittain, of Winfield, at 1:57 p.m. June 11, 2019. The mother is the former Amber Lynn Berge. Grandparents are William and Michele Brittain and Kenneth and Julie Berge, all of New Berlin.
GEISINGER-BLOOMSBURG
n A son, Jackson Scott Grove, to Brittany Swede and Colby Grove, of New Berlin, on June 12, 2019. Grandparents are Holly and William Swede, of New Berlin, and Cindy and Steven Grove, of Mifflinburg.