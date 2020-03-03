EVANGELICAL
n A daughter, Evelina Christine Lopez, to Christina Castro and Jonathan Lopez, of Sunbury, at 7:32 p.m. Feb. 18, 2020. Grandparents are Iraida Butler, Luis Lopez, Emily Lopez, Evelyn Castillo and Hipolito Castro.
n A daughter, Sara Elizabeth, to Mr. and Mrs. Josh Spickler, of Mount Pleasant Mills, at 6:33 a.m. Feb. 19, 2020. The mother is the former Megan Bressler.
GEISINGER
n A son, Camden Lee Anthony Alexander, to Stephanie Evicci and Jason Alexander, of Danville, at 6:48 a.m. Feb. 20, 2020. Grandparents are Butch and Barb Kriner, of Riverside, and John and Tina Alexander, of Danville.
n A daughter, Julianna Bianca, to Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Eck, of Dallas, at 1:19 a.m. Feb. 17, 2020. The mother is the former Courtney Bianca Boedker. Grandparents are Lisa and David E. Boedker Sr., of Danville, Tracy Eck, of Williamsport and the late Patrick S. Eck.
n A daughter, Kiera Aspen, to Mr. and Mrs. Patrick C. Jacobs, of Dornsife, at 1:51 p.m. Jan. 28, 2020. The mother is the former Lyndsay M. Welker. Grandparents are Rick and Denise Welker, of Dalmatia, and Robert and Doretta Jacobs, of Summerdale.
n A daughter, Hartley Ash, to Jacob and Destiny Willis, of Catawissa, at 10:31 a.m. Feb. 22, 2020. Grandparents are Shawn and Melissa Bowers, of Shamokin, and Shaun and Shannon Willis, of Girardville.
n A daughter, Meadow Rein, to Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Beachel, of Middleburg, at 3:44 p.m. Feb. 21, 2020. The mother is the former Mariah Mull. Grandparents are Paul and Rhonda Mull, of Middleburg, and Connie Benfer, of Beaver Springs.
n A daughter, Nevia Margaret Smith, to Jordyn Moyer and Damian Smith, of Ashland. Grandparents are Heather Mehefko, and Sarah and Thomas Smith.