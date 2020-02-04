EVANGELICAL
n A daughter, Ansley Elizabeth, to Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Renner, of Winfield, at 9:38 p.m. Jan. 17, 2020. The mother is the former Meredith Haig. Grandparents are Bud and Paulette Renner and Maureen Haig, all of Winfield, and Don Haig, of Sandord, Fla.
n A daughter, Ayla Nicole, to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Burkett Sr., of Coal Township, on Jan. 20, 2020. The mother is the former Nicole Gross. Grandparents are Lisa A. Gross, of Trevorton, and Saphrona and Robert Sera, of Northumberland.
n A son, Allen Paul Richard Unangst, to Kymberly Browne and Dustin Unangst, of Watsontown, at 12:42 a.m. Jan. 23, 2020. Grandparents are Paul and Kathy Browne, Edie Bastian, and Richard Unangst, all of Milton.
n A son, Tripp Storm Moll, to Megan Snook and Skylar Moll, of Mifflinburg, at 2:35 p.m. Jan. 21, 2020. Grandparents are Melissa Rodarmel, Daniel Moll and Melissa Williams, all of Mifflinburg.
GEISINGER
n A son, Graysyn Angelo-James Guss, to Brianna Luddy and Blayze Guss, of Shamokin, at 9:15 p.m. Jan. 17, 2020. Grandparents are Bobbie and J.R. Gribbin and Jaime and John Johnson, all of Shamokin, and Frank Luddy and Joann Bodnar, of Sugarloaf.
n A daughter, Ryleigh Lilith, to Randy and Monica Ortiz, of Sunbury, at 11:41 a.m. Jan. 13, 2020. Grandparents are Ana Traveras, of Bronx, N.Y., and Brenda Urbina, of Sunbury.