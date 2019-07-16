EVANGELICAL
n A son, Hunter James, to Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Purcell, of Milton, at 3:05 p.m. June 23, 2019. The mother is the former Asia Swanger. Grandparents are Rebecca Maurer, of Milton, Victor Swanger, of New Columbia, and Laurie Purcell of Milton.
HOMEBIRTH
n A daughter, Kaliana, to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Hoover, of Lewisburg, at 7:50 p.m. July 4, 2019. The mother is the former Heidi Sensenig. Grandparents are Alvin and Lizzie Sensenig, and Luke and Ada Mae Hoover, all of Mifflinburg. Great-grandparents are Rufus and Katie Martin and Joseph and Margaret Hoover, all of Mifflinburg, and Phares and Ada Zimmerman, of Millmont.