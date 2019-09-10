EVANGELICAL
A son, Karson Kishbaugh, to Kayla Romine and Donovan Kishbaugh, of Dewart, at 10:25 a.m. Aug. 26, 2019. Grandparents are Tammy Romine and Lucinda Hayes, of Milton, and Keith Romine, of Middleburg.
A daughter, Quinn Lea, to Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Shockey, of Selinsgrove, at 9:48 p.m. Aug. 27, 2019. The mother is the former Brooke Wagner. Grandparents are Stacey Shockey, Brenda Shockey, and Wes and Starla Wagner, all of Middleburg.
A daughter, Georgia Doll, to Mr. and Mrs. Gaege Morris, of Mifflinburg, on Aug. 27, 2019. The mother is the former Ashley Przywara. Grandparents are Alan and Julia Przywara, of Mifflinburg. Great-grandfather is George Heimbach Sr., of Mifflinburg.
GEISINGER
A son, Porter Lee, to Kyra Longenberger-Dodge and Matthew Dodge, of Montgomery, at 12:46 p.m. Aug. 28, 2019.
A son, Travis Ashton, to Mr. and Mrs. Solomon Coakley, of Milton, at 5:54 a.m. Aug. 30, 2019. The mother is the former Marie Martin. Grandparents are Clint and Rachel Coakley, of Hyde Park, Vt., and LaRay and Joanne Martin, of Newburg.
A son, Jackson Cruz, to Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Frank, of Selinsgrove, at 8:50 p.m. Aug. 29, 2019. The mother is the former Karla Inoferio. Grandparents are James Frank, of New Berlin, Ricky and Tina Sholter, of Selinsgrove, and Carlos and Chona Inoferio, of Fairfax, Va.