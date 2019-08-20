EVANGELICAL
• A son, Kayne William Kerstetter, to Cheyenne Jade Gavason and Colby James Kerstetter, of Mifflinburg, at 6:42 p.m. Aug. 6, 2019. Grandparents are Terry Walter, Amanda Gavason, Jamie Kerstetter and James Kerstetter, all of Mifflinburg.
• A daughter, Eliza Sue Kline, to Rachel Reaser and Zachary Kline, of Mifflinburg, at 7:40 a.m. Aug. 7, 2019. Grandparents are Richard and Tammy Reaser and Darryl and Jan Kline, all of Mifflinburg.
• A daughter, Cora Adalie, to Mr. and Mrs. Christian Golfieri, of Watsontown, at 4:51 p.m. Aug. 6, 2019. The mother is the former Brittney Rhine. Grandparents are David and Lisa Golfieri, of Watsontown, Thomas and Melissa Herrold, of Herndon, and the late Timothy Rhine.
GEISINGER
• A son, Kole Michael, to Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Kratzer, of Selinsgrove, at 1:07 p.m. July 24, 2019. The mother is the former Morgan Wendt. Grandparents are Michael and Kelly Wendt, of Selinsgrove, and Paul and Tamie Kratzer, of Middleburg.