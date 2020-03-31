EVANGELICAL
n A son, Kingston Omari Burroughs, to Paula Guzman and Erion Burroughs, of Sunbury, at 12:02 a.m. March 19, 2020. The mother is the former Paula Cressinger. Grandparents are Paul and Kathy Cressinger, of Paxinos, Tammy Burroughs, of Charleston, S.C., and Jeffrey Burroughs, of Bloomsburg.
n A daughter, Diana Noelle, to Mr. and Mrs. Steve Aguirre, of Milton, at 12:49 p.m. March 19, 2020. The mother is the former Brandy Vasey. Grandparents are Brian and Joanne Vasey, of Lewisburg, and Carlos and Cristina Aguirre, of Allentown.
n A daughter, Allison Renee, to Mr. and Mrs. Carl Sheesley, of Montandon, at 12:50 p.m. March 20, 2020. The mother is the former Britany Strouse. Grandparents are Tim and Roxie Sheesley, of Northumberland, Leisa and Dan Diehl, of Montandon, and Jamie and Dorothy Strouse, of Shamokin.
n A daughter, Emmy Rose, to Mr. and Mrs. Tyson Switzer, of Lewisburg, at 9:32 a.m. March 20, 2020. The mother is the former Becky Fagan. Grandparents are Van Switzer, of Conrad, Iowa, Sue Clapsaddle, of Gladbrook, Iowa, and Gail and David Fagan, of Effingham, Illinois.
n A son, Kaden Michael, to Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Weaver, of Liverpool, at 10:48 p.m. March 19, 2020. The mother is the former Amy Wanner. Grandparents are Henry and Clara Weaver, of Liverpool, and Anna Mary Wanner, of Port Trevorton.
n A son, Jonathan Andrew Mace Jr., to Darci Shuttleworth and Jonathan Mace, of Northumberland, at 5:40 a.m. March 22, 2020. Grandparents are John and Lydia Mace, of Sunbury, and Dave Shuttleworth and Diane Lorigan, of Sharpsville.
GEISINGER
n A son, Jackson Silas, to Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Payne, of Lewisburg, at 8:29 p.m. March 14, 2020. The mother is the former Lindsay Hoffman. Grandparents are Edwin and Karen Payne, of New Columbia, and Cindy and Larry Smith, of Danville.
GEISINGER-BLOOMSBURG
n A daughter, Cecelia Judith, to Dominic and Kristen Weikel, of Catawissa, on March 22, 2020. Grandparents are Diane and Ed Ruskuski, of Mount Carmel, Randy and Patricia Beaver, of Locust Gap, and Joe and Darlene Weikel, of Sunbury.