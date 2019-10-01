EVANGELICAL
A daughter, Autumn Evelyn Ulrich, to Christina Ulrich and John Drumheller, of Millmont, at 5:34 p.m. Sept. 14, 2019. Grandparents are Sharon Ulrich, of Millmont, Elwood Ulrich, of Mifflinburg, and Barbara Zimmerman and Chris Zimmerman, of Northumberland.
A daughter, Kynsleigh Creel, to Brianna Trevitz and Dayveon Creel, of Northumberland, at 11:59 a.m. Sept. 12, 2019. Grandparents are Amber and Darrell Waldon, of Northumberland, and Christopher Trevitz, of Sunbury.
A son, Andre Cesar, to Mr. and Mrs. Juan Alvirena, of Milton, at 8:51 a.m. Sept. 15, 2019. The mother is the former Michelle Kush. Grandparents are William and Elizabeth Kush, of Mifflinburg, and Celmira Richart, of Milton.