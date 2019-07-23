EVANGELICAL
n A son, Lincoln Joe, to Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Joe Wenrick, of Watsontown, at 1:33 p.m. July 11, 2019. The mother is the former Taylor Boney. Grandparents are Corey and Donna Wenrick, of Lewisburg, and Barry and Tina Boney, of Mifflinburg.
n A daughter, Daria Kinsale, to Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Keyser, of Lewisburg, at 9:49 a.m. July 9, 2019. The mother is the former Daria Guelig. Grandparents are Daria and Ed Guelig, of Wellsboro, Jeff and Robin Keyser, of Lebanon, and Susan Keyser, of Lititz.
n A son, Elijah Anthony Stere, to Andrea Young and Anthony “Tony” Stere, of Richfield, at 2:25 p.m. July 2, 2019. Grandparents are Barbara and Basil Stere, of Williamsport, Angie Davis, of Sunbury, and Dale Swope Sr., of Middleburg.
n A son, Noah Michael, to Mr. and Mrs. Ryan M. Pursell, of Middleburg, at 5:31 p.m. July 7, 2019. The mother is the former Nicole M. Heimbach. Grandparents are George and Anne Heimbach, of Millmont, Robin and Charles Schooley, of Milton, and Richard Pursell, of Beavertown.
n A son, Colt Joshua, to Mr. and Mrs. Josh Garinger, of Port Trevorton, at 5:39 p.m. July 9, 2019. The mother is the former Janelle Aucker. Grandparents are Neal Aucker, Mark and Crystal Swanger, of Winfield, and Mike and Denise Garinger, of Sunbury.
n A daughter, Adalynn Renee, to Mr. and Mrs. Logan Alexander Trutt, of Northumberland, at 2:38 p.m. July 9, 2019. The mother is the former Julie Hurst. Grandparents are Lisa and Curtis Trutt, of Northumberland, and Terri and Scott Hurst, of Middleburg.
n A daughter, Nova Rose, to Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Bridges, of Danville, at 10:25 p.m. July 12, 2019. The mother is the former Kortnie Rugh. Grandparents are Randall Rugh, of Milton, Melissa Rugh, of Mackeyville, and Carol Bridges, of Milton.
GEISINGER
n A son, Wyatt Michael, to Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Roberts, of Winfield, at 9:48 a.m. July 3, 2019. The mother is the former Kimberly Smith. Grandparents are James and Marguerite Smith, of Lewisburg, and Michael and Janet Roberts, of Lewisburg.
n A daughter, Paislee Jane Minium, to Tanesha Crestani and Nathan Minium, of Lewisburg, at 9:14 a.m. July 13, 2019. Grandparents are Traci Confer, of Rebersburg, and Randy and Joanne Minium, of Watsontown.