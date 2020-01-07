EVANGELICAL
A daughter, Logan Samantha Bowen, to Katelyn Baldys and Bradley Bowen, of Lewisburg, at 2:32 p.m. Dec. 21, 2019. Grandparents are Elizabeth and James Baldys, of South Williamsport, and Sandy and Barry Bowen, of Catasaqua.
A daughter, Kehlani Ivelisse Williams-Cruz, to Genessis Muniz Cruz and Kareem Williams, of Lewisburg, at 10:11 p.m. Dec. 25, 2019. Grandparents are Ivette and Pedro Vargas and Tracy Brown, of Milton, and Kareem Williams Jr., of Lewisburg.
GEISINGER
A son, Jackson Thomas Wolfe, to Britney Flynn and Michael William Wolfe Jr., of Shamokin, at 10:52 a.m. Dec. 19, 2019. Grandparents are Cathy and Steve Snyder, of Trevorton, and Melanie and Brent Leach, of Shamokin.
A daughter, Laney Jane Bastian, to Ebani Keefer and Vince Bastian, of Danville, at 2:39 p.m. Dec. 18, 2019. Grandparents are Alexa and Dan Yonkin, of Danville, Bob and Lisa Artley, and the late Laurie Bastian and Chris Gale.
A daughter, Lennox Audrice Kratzer, to Melissa D. Shultz and Chad E. Kratzer Jr., of Watsontown, at 8:18 a.m. Dec. 28, 2019.
GEISINGER-BLOOMSBURG
A son, Jax Samuel Wharton, to Melissa Allard and Christopher Wharton, of Stillwater, on Dec. 28, 2019. Grandparents are Robert and Christine McCoy, of Lewes, Del., and Samuel and Rose Wharton, of Bloomsburg.