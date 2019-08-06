EVANGELICAL
n A son, Malachi James, to Mr. and Mrs. Chris Miller, of Northumberland, at 6:53 a.m. July 20, 2019. The mother is the former Hannah Day. Grandparents are Tina and Bill Day, of Sunbury, and Pam and Chuck Miller, of Selinsgrove.
n A daughter, Shania Lee Adams, to Zoe Hoffman and Austin Adams, of Herndon, at 1:53 p.m. July 17, 2019. Grandparents are Cheri Hoffman, of Herndon, Richard Stroup, of Lykens, William Hoffman, and Brady Haman, of Halifax.
n A son, Chancellor Alexander Betts, to Delfina Lohr and Michael Betts, of Selinsgrove, at 9:11 p.m. July 19, 2019. Grandparents are Cindy and Tim Lohr, of Mifflinburg.
n A son, Trace Winston, to Mr. and Mrs. Stanton Weaver, of New Columbia, at 7:28 p.m. July 20, 2019. The mother is the former Heather Bigger. Grandparents are Jeff and Kaylene Bigger, of Milton, and Brenda Weaver, of Mifflinburg.
n A son, Chase LaRue, to Mr. and Mrs. Shane Bierly, of New Berlin, at 10:14 p.m. July 24, 2019. The mother is the former Amber Bingaman. Grandparents are Rita and Glenn Bierly, of Mifflinburg, and Wanda Bingaman and Jeff and Teresa Bingaman, of Middleburg.
n A son, Liam Jared, to Mr. and Mrs. Jared M. Carl, of Coal Township, at 9:42 p.m. July 22, 2019. The mother is the former Ashley Zimmerman. Grandparents are Valerie and Bill Zimmerman, of Coal Township, and Sharon Brown and Mark Carl, of Shamokin.
n A daughter, Lauren Everly Polcyn, to Krystal Chelednik and Troy Polcyn, of Linden, at 8:28 a.m. July 26, 2019. Grandparents are Beverly Chelednik, of Selinsgrove, Michael Chelednik, of Bayville, N.J., and Linda and Bryan Polcyn, of South Williamsport.
GEISINGER
n A son, Rick Alan Waugaman Jr., to Jodi Lynn Hoey and Rick Alan Waugaman, of New Columbia, at 2:14 a.m. July 21, 2019. Grandparents are Brenda Arehart, of Ohio, Deb Hoey, of White Deer, and Donna Beers, of Milton.
n A daughter, Kennedy Ann, to Andrew and Alyssa Nickelson, of Conyngham, at 3:32 p.m. July 22, 2019. Grandparents are Paul and Debbie Shoemaker, of Watsontown, Dan and Renee Dawson, of Wapwallopen and John and Tina Stroup, of Bloomsburg.