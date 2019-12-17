EVANGELICAL
A daughter, Mariah Faith, to Mr. and Mrs. Tony Graybill, of Freeburg, at 1:44 a.m. Dec. 2, 2019. The mother is the former Twila Longenecker. Grandparents are Roy and Arleta Longenecker and Mary Graybill, all of Mifflinburg.
A son, Joseph Eilam, to Mr. and Mrs. Justin Keith Bartholomew, of Sunbury, at 5:57 a.m. Dec. 4, 2019. The mother is the former Jennifer Lynne Walter. Grandparents are Rick Walter, of Harrisburg, and the late Dotsie Walter, Nancy Swope and Ronald Bartholomew.
A daughter, Bella Shaylee, to Chevelle Stahl, of Mifflinburg, at 2:03 p.m. Dec. 5, 2019.
A daughter, Sofia Belle Wertz, to Ashley Klick and Justin Wertz, of Sunbury, at 9:14 a.m. Nov. 29, 2019. Grandparents are Gary Klick Jr. and Angela Getz, of Northumberland, Patricia and Gary Klick Sr., of Shamokin Dam, Patricia and Russ Wertz, of Sunbury, and Ruth Ann Snyder, of Hughesville.
A son, Colton Tobias, to Chase and Teresa Hackenberg, of Middleburg, at 7:36 p.m. Nov. 28, 2019. Grandparents are Leslie and Terry Hackenberg and Scott and Amy Hockenbrock, all of Middleburg.
GEISINGER
A daughter, Cassidy Violet, to Bradley Moyer and Alison Mannello-Moyer, of Northumberland, at 3:28 a.m. Nov. 28, 2019. Grandparents are Bob and Lindy Wieand, Kim Moyer, Dominic Mannello, and Doug Moyer.
A son, Lennox James Tehansky, to Vanessa Foulds and Ryne Tehansky, of Trevorton, at 3:09 p.m. Nov. 30, 2019. Grandparents are Mitch and Patti Pantalone, of Elysburg, Jim Tehansky, of Shamokin, and Rodney and Linda Foulds, of Herndon.