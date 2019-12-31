EVANGELICAL
A daughter, Mary Elaine, to Mr. and Mrs. Luke Krell, of Milton, at 10:55 a.m. Dec. 18, 2019. The mother is the former Jessica Brant. Grandparents are Wayne and Debbie Krell, of Mifflinburg, and Ron and Julie Brant, of Troy, Ohio.
A son, Creed Patrick, to Mr. and Mrs. Jordan Garinger, of Sunbury, at 11:32 p.m. Dec. 16, 2019. The mother is the former Emily Shovlin. Grandparents are Barry and Monica Shovlin and Michael Garinger, all of Sunbury, and Denise Garinger, of Lancaster.
GEISINGER
A daughter, Chloe Su, to Mr. and Mrs. Cody Stahl, of Mifflinburg, at 11:58 a.m. Dec. 17, 2019. The mother is the former Taylor Stamm.