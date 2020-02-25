EVANGELICAL
n A son, Mason Dean Robbins, to Angelica Wachter and Colby Robbins, of Watsontown, at 3:52 p.m. Jan. 25, 2020. Grandparents are Amilene and Jeremy Wachter, of Elimsport, and Sonya and Robert Robbins, of Watsontown.
n A daughter, Blakely Rae Fultz, to Jennifer Sassani and Brian Fultz, of Coal Township, at 1:27 p.m. Feb. 8, 2020. Grandparents are Bob and Tina Sassani, of Coal Township, and Shaun and Tamatha Fultz, of Lewisburg.
n A daughter, Samara Rose Snyder, to Gail Hassenplug and Jeromy Snyder, of Mifflinburg, at 10:20 a.m. Feb. 10, 2020. The mother is the former Gail Zurick. Grandparents are Melory and Tom Traub, of Warren, and Ricky and Richard Long, of Mifflinburg.
n A son, Nolan Bradigan, to Katelyn Bridge and Travis Bradigan, of Sunbury, at 6:12 a.m. Feb. 14, 2020. Grandparents are Debbie and Wayne, of Sunbury, Ang and Brad, of Selinsgrove, and Tim and Jess, of Trevorton.
n A son, James Ray, to Mr. and Mrs. Cody Fisher, of Snydertown, at 4:44 p.m. Feb. 14, 2020. The mother is the former Sarah Potts. Grandparents are Jenette Snyder and Ben Snyder, of Northumberland, and Deb Fisher and Robb Fisher, of Snydertown.
n A daughter, Brynnlee Grace, to Mr. and Mrs. David Phillips, of Mifflinburg, at 4:25 p.m. Feb. 15, 2020. The mother is the former Elisabeth Snyder. Grandparents are Kevin and Lisa Snyder, of Mifflinburg, Gloria Phillips, of Milton, and Joseph Phillips, of Central City, Colo.
n A daughter, Zariah Tracelyn-Kay, to Courtney Whipple, of Milton, at 4:06 a.m. Feb. 18, 2020. Grandparents are Donald and Bonnie Smith, of Milton. Great-grandparents are Ron and Bev Hoffman, of Watsontown.