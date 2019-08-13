EVANGELICAL
A son, Michael Carter Starr, to Shannika Flatt and Michael Starr, of Jersey Shore, at 10:22 p.m. July 28, 2019. The mother is the former Shannika Merritt. Grandparents are Cathy Merritt, of West Milton, and Willie Merritt, of Milton.
A daughter, Ava Jane, to Mr. and Mrs. Dallas Miller, of Lewisburg, at 7:44 p.m. July 8, 2019. The mother is the former Anna Cooper. Grandparents are Andrew and Pam Cooper, of McEwensville, and Roger and Jane Miller, of Ontario, N.Y.
A daughter, Elliana Kate, to Mr. and Mrs. Gabriel J. Morley, of Millmont, at 9:20 p.m. July 29, 2019. The mother is the former Elizabeth Moore. Grandparents are Brenton and Carolyn Morley, and Bill and Nancy Moore.
A son, Kingston Michael, to Mr. and Mrs. Mike Medley, of Milton, at 8:53 a.m. July 30, 2019. The mother is the former Kara Shunk. Grandparents are Tom and Becky Shunk, of Milton, and Touzalin and Paulie Medley, of Stratford, Conn.
A son, Frederick Lee, to Mr. and Mrs. Andrew L. Jones, of Lewisburg, at 2:$6 p.m. July 31, 2019. The mother is the former Julianna G. Miller. Grandparents are Ron and Ann Miller, of State College, and Donald and Gail Jones, of Lebanon.
A daughter, Taylor Reese, to Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Herb, of Lewisburg, at 8:59 a.m. Aug. 1, 2019. The mother is the former Kristin Hafner. Grandparents are Jerry and Jill Heckler, of Lewisburg, and Linda Herb, of Auburn.
A son, Jonathan Harner, to Heather Ewig and Wesley Harner, of Port Trevorton, at 2:53 p.m. July 30, 2019. Grandparents are David Ewig, of Mount Pleasant Mills, and Lena Hornberger, of Richfield.
A son, Cameron Steve, to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Shrawder, of Herndon, at 3:51 p.m. Aug. 1, 2019. The mother is the former Danielle Rudy. Grandparents are Rebecca Shrawder, of Dalmatia, Paul Rudy Jr., of Wiconisco, and Laura Daniels, of Pittsburgh.
A daughter, Kaylee Ann Evans Adorno, to Ashley Adorno Marrero and James M. Evans II, of Northumberland, at 1:44 p.m. Aug. 4, 2019. Grandparents are Sherrie Evans and James Evans, of Northumberland, Gloria Marrero and Edwin Adorno.
A son, Kestyn Maine, to Mr. and Mrs. Kyler Zechman, of Millmont, at 11:39 a.m. July 31, 2019. The mother is the former Kayla Brouse. Grandparents are Brad and Lisa Bingaman, of Mifflinburg, Dale and Brooke Zechman, of Millmont, and the late Robin Zechman.
GEISINGER-BLOOMSBURG
A daughter, Ella Rose, to Mr. and Mrs. Jason Yarnell, of Milton, on Aug. 4, 2019. The mother is the former Katie Rehm. Grandparents are John and Wendy Rehm, of Turbotville, and Rich and Melissa Yarnell, of Bellefonte.
GEISINGER
A son, Alexander Blair, to Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Blair Fuller, of Mifflinburg, at 6:15 a.m. Aug. 2, 2019. The mother is the former Jade Ashlie Snyder. Grandparents are Joe and Donna Fuller, of Nisbet, Carey Yerger, of Mifflinburg, Steve Snyder, of Selinsgrove, and Brian Pisarz, of Northumberland.