EVANGELICAL
A daughter, Molly May Robbins, to Michaela Ramer and Jack Robbins, of Lewisburg, at 9:38 p.m. Oct. 13, 2019. Grandparents are Barbara Dougherty, of Lewisburg, and Melissa and Richard Maus, of McEwensville.
A daughter, Oaklyn Jo Hawley, to Cristy Latsha and Billy Hawley, of Sunbury, at 10:04 p.m. Oct. 12, 2019. Grandparents are John and Roni Latsha, of Northumberland.
A daughter, Eliana Ruth, to Mr. and Mrs. John Jackson, of Seven Points/Sunbury, at 11:29 a.m. Oct. 15, 2019. The mother is the former Lydia Tobin. Grandparents are Michael and Gayle Tobin, of Paxinos.
GEISINGER
A daughter, Ava Michelle, to Mr. and Mrs. Christopher J. Pete, of Danville, at 11:23 p.m. Oct. 12, 2019. The mother is the former Heather Barnhart. Grandparents are Christopher H. and Debbie Pete, of Effort, and Melvin and Jessica Barhnart and Michael and Janine Hall, all of Dover, Del.
A son, Chase David, to Mr. and Mrs. Bradley Harvey, of Danville, at 6:44 a.m. Oct. 17, 2019. The mother is the former Sara Rine. Grandparents are Deb and Tom VonBlohn, of Danville, Keith Rine and Ann Rine, of Danville, and the late David Harvey.
A son, Colt Earl, to Shawn H. and Cara M. Wagner, of New Berlin, at 8:39 p.m. Oct. 14, 2019. Grandparents are Earl C. and Dianne L. Swartzlander, of Winfield, and the late Earl E. and Jackie M. Wagner.
A son, Anthony Charles, to Jazmine Hoffman and Michael Weaver Jr., of Shamokin Dam, at 2:33 a.m. Oct. 18, 2019. Grandparents are Michelle Michaud and Troy Hoffman, of Shamokin Dam, Renee Weaver, of Sunbury, and Michael Weaver, of Hobbs, N.M.
A son, Henry Marcus, to Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Rovenolt, of Milton, at 9:54 a.m. Oct. 19, 2019. The mother is the former Jennifer Pfleegor. Grandparents are Dale and Nancy Rovenolt and Blaine and Brenda Pfleegor, all of Milton.