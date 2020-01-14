EVANGELICAL
A son, Nolan Vance, to James and Laura Mitch, of Elysburg, at 2:15 p.m. Dec. 25, 2019. Grandparents are Marcia and Parke Stoltzfus, of Sunbury, and Cindy and Ian Burgess, of Lewisburg.
A son, Luke Joseph, to Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Catrillo, of Northumberland at 5:09 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020. The mother is the former Lisa Kopezyk. Grandparents are Michael and Ann Catrillo, of Henryville, and Thomas and Irene Kopezyk, of Indiana, Pa.
A son, Rhett Emmett Gavitt, to Kelly Kilgus and Cody Gavitt, of Watsontown, at 11:41 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020. Grandparents are Scott and Vicki Kilgus, of Watsontown, and Cristal and Keith Stackhouse, of Exchange.
A daughter, Hayden Micah, to Mr. and Mrs. Drew Ulmer, of New Columbia, at 9:32 a.m. Dec. 30, 2019. The mother is the former Hannah Clendaniel. Grandparents are Pastor Greg and Lorraine Clendaniel, of Paxinos, and Jim and Molly Ulmer, of Watsontown.
A son, Chase Richard Master, to Amegan (Bush) Davis and Ryan Master of Beaver Springs, at 8:38 a.m. Jan. 3, 2020. Grandparents are Laura Bush and Ken Arndt, of Mifflinburg, Richard Bush, of Selinsgrove, and Rodney Master and Amy Master, of Beaver Springs.
A daughter, Emmersyn Rae, to Mr. and Mrs. Jerrod Heil, of Muncy, at 10:33 a.m. Dec. 28, 2019. The mother is the former Taylor Yeagle. Grandparents are Yvonne and Mark Winters and William Yeagle, of Montgomery, Richard Heil, of Gering, Neb., and the late Jodi Heil.
GEISINGER-BLOOMSBURG
A daughter, Everlee Autumn Popiel, to Kirsten Hynoski and Cameron Popiel, of Shamokin, on Jan. 2, 2020. Grandparents are Hollie Hynoski, of Shamokin, Gary Hynoski Jr., of Pitman, and James Popiel, of Danville.
A daughter, Merlyn Mae, to Karen N. Dyer and Steven J. Carucci Sr., of Danville, on Jan. 2, 2020. Grandparents are Jack and Darlis Dyer, of Danville, Steven G. Carucci, of Bloomsburg, and Iris Guevara, of Millville.