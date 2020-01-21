EVANGELICAL
A son, Oakley Lewis Rapp, to Shelby Tharp and Kyle Rapp, of Penns Creek, at 9:28 a.m. Jan. 6, 2020. Grandparents are Billie and Larry Webb, of McClure, and Lori and Carl Kahley, of Middleburg.
A son, Caleb Jeremiah, to Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Tate-McCann, of Milton, at 1:28 p.m. Jan. 7, 2020. The mother is the former Sarah Carra. Grandparents are Michael and Beverly Wheeland, of South Williamsport, Franck and Sandy Carra, of Levittown, and Dave McCann, of Dallas, Pa.
A son, Easton James, to Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Harris, of New Berlin, at 4:45 p.m. Jan. 6, 2020. The mother is the former Lindsay Bingaman. Grandparents are Tim and Cindy Bngaman, of Lewisburg, and John and Tammy Harris, and Susan Harris, of South Williamsport.
A son, Tiege, to Mr. and Mrs. TeeJ Carter, of Milton, on Jan. 10, 2020. The mother is the former Talee Powell. Grandparents are Thomas and Pamala Powell, of Milton, and Delvin and karen Carter, of Selinsgrove.
A daughter, Kylie Jane, to Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Smith, of Milton, at 2:06 p.m. Jan. 12, 2020. The mother is the former Melanie Rider. Grandparents are Ruth and Larry Smith, of Milton, Shelly Poust, of Lewisburg, Barry Auman, of Watsontown, and Paul and Dee Rider, of Montgomery.
GEISINGER
A daughter, Adalade Arleen Loomis, to Gabrielle Baney and John Loomis, of Kreamer, at 7:01 p.m. Jan. 5, 2020. Grandparents are Jennifer Flowers and Dan Hetrick, of Northumberland, and Carl Loomis and Lisa Maccue, of Bloomsburg.