EVANGELICAL
• A son, Remington Wayne, to Alyssa Clayton, of Lewisburg, at 7:23 p.m. Sept. 27, 2019.
• A daughter, Violet Grace L. Ortiz, to Mandy L. Trawitz and Oscar R. Ortiz, of Beaver Springs, at 9:43 a.m. Sept. 27, 2019. The mother is the former Mandy Keister. Grandparents are Larry and Cathy Keister, of Middleburg, and Jose and Hilaria Ortiz, of Mifflintown.
• A son, Landon Wade, to Mr. and Mrs. Brian Hulsizer, of Allenwood, at 11:46 p.m. Sept. 26, 2019. The mother is the former Ali Bonaventura. Grandparents are Tony and Linda Bonaventura, of Northumberland, and Brian Sr. and Jenny Hulsizer, of New Columbia.
• A daughter, Piper Elise Swanger, to Amber Woolsey and Taylor Swanger, of Milton, at 12:35 a.m. Sept. 28, 2019. Grandparents are Crystal Woolsey and Nikie Dewalt, both of Milton.
• A son, Alexander Thomas Santiago-Pagan, to Kaitlyn Wise and Adalberto Santiago-Pagan, of Lewisburg, at 9:11 p.m. Sept. 25, 2019. Grandparents are Adalberto Santiago Rosado and Juanita Pagan, of Milton, Thomas Wise III, of Lewisburg, and Danielle Wood, of Selinsgrove.
• A son, Jordan Kyler-Alexander Andrews, to Brittany Schramm and Terry Andrews, of Montandon, at 12:26 p.m. Sept. 30, 2019. Grandparents are Tammy and Elmer Straub, of Milton, and Terry and Tina Andrews, of Williamsport.
• A daughter, Reagan Avery, to Mr. and Mrs. Adam Hans, of New Columbia, at 5:09 a.m. Oct. 2, 2019. The mother is the former Carissa Klembara. Grandparents are Bonnie Sheets, of Sunbury, Mike and Tracey Hans, of Lewisburg, and John Klembara Jr., of Shamokin.
• A son, Emerrick Lee-Allen, to Mr. and Mrs. Garik Zieber, of Lewisburg, at 10:17 a.m. Oct. 3, 2019. The mother is the former McKenzie Miller. Grandparents are Brandi and Douglas Miller, of Millmont, Tonya and Jeremy Walter, of New Berlin, and Ken Zieber, of Middleburg.
• A son, Coen James, to Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Ford, of Selinsgrove, at 4:45 p.m. Oct. 7, 2019. The mother is the former Lindsey Whitesel. Grandparents are Jim and Angie Greco, of Port Trevorton, Krista Ford, of Wellsboro, and Gordon Keith Ford, of Marysville.
• A son, Whit Bollinger, to Miranda Wallace and Marc Bollinger, of Mifflinburg, at 6:29 p.m. Oct. 8, 2019. Grandparents are Tammy and Ron Bollinger, of Mifflinburg, and Becky Wallace and Earl Wallace, of Virginia Beach.
• A son, Dawson Michael Snyder, to Kelsey Sheets and Zane Snyder, of Milton, at 9:12 a.m. Oct. 10, 2019. Grandparents are Angie Sheets, of New Columbia, and the late MariKaye Snyder.
• A daughter, Hazel, to Mr. and Mrs. Sheldon Moyer, of Milton, at 9:46 p.m. Oct. 11, 2019. The mother is the former Anita Martin. Grandparents are Leroy and Vera Martin, of Shunk, and Philip and Crystal Moyer, of Turbotville.
• A son, Colt Christian, to Mr. and Mrs. Evin Proffitt, of Beaver Springs, at 9:53 a.m. Oct. 11, 2019. The mother is the former Amelia Herman. Grandparents are Susan and Herbert Herman, of Beaver Springs, Shelia and David Ferguson, of Appomattox, Va., and Howard Proffitt, of Lynchburg, Va.
• A daughter, Narayah Paige Temple-Lusk, to Bridget Temple and Jordy Lusk, of Sunbury, at 9:35 a.m. Oct. 11, 2019. Grandparents are Jennifer Rager, of Sunbury, and Jeanne Lusk, of Spring Mills.
GEISINGER
• A daughter, Mae Alice Mosser, to Chelsea Marker and Brent Mosser, of Milton, at 4:09 a.m. Sept. 22, 2019. Grandparents are Amy Rose, of Lewistown, and Christine Mosser, of Milton.
• A son, Rhett Lynn, to Adam and Amanda Shultz, of Watsontown, at 8:56 a.m. Sept. 20, 2019. Grandparents are Paul and Debbie Shoemaker, of Watsontown, Jill and Mike Giles, of Muncy, and Russell and Alice Shultz, of Punxsutawney.
• A daughter, Zoey Jane Foltz, to Laura Beth Long and Troy Alan Foltz, of Selinsgrove, at 6:55 p.m. Sept. 23, 2019. Grandparents are Jeremy Long and Shan and Dave Sweigart, of Selinsgrove, and Cheri and Kenneth Foltz, of Mount Pleasant Mills.
• A daughter, Alina Xiomara Hughes, to Tara Propst and Mark Hughes, of Bloomsburg, at 2:14 a.m. Sept. 28, 2019. Grandparents are Tami Carter, of Sunbury, and Teresa Hughes and Marvin Hughes, of Bloomsburg.
• A daughter, Ella Ann Lagerman, to Stephanie Kiefaber and Braxton Lagerman, of Trevorton, at 12:51 a.m. Sept. 28, 2019. Grandparents are Trudy Lagerman and Carl Dixson and Francis and Karen Lagerman, all of Trevorton, Bruce and Darcey Rogers, of Shamokin, and George and Trish Kiefaber, of Coal Township.
• A daughter, Railyn Jean, to Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Devine, of Bloomsburg, at 7:26 a.m. Oct. 2, 2019. The mother is the former Courtney Symanski. Grandparents are John and Julie Symanski, of Muncy, and William and Mary Devine, of Millville.
GEISINGER-BLOOMSBURG
• A son, Azariah Corban, to Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Anderson, of Bloomsburg, on Oct. 2, 2019. The mother is the former Brittany Bacon. Grandparents are Joseph and Cindy Bacon, of West Chester, and Frank nd Tara Anderson, of Blairstown, N.J.