EVANGELICAL
A son, Remington Wayne, to Alyssa Clayton, of Lewisburg, at 7:23 p.m. Sept. 27, 2019.
A daughter, Violet Grace L. Ortiz, to Mandy L. Trawitz and Oscar R. Ortiz, of Beaver Springs, at 9:43 a.m. Sept. 27, 2019. The mother is the former Mandy Keister. Grandparents are Larry and Cathy Keister, of Middleburg, and Jose and Hilaria Ortiz, of Mifflintown.
A son, Landon Wade, to Mr. and Mrs. Brian Hulsizer, of Allenwood, at 11:46 p.m. Sept. 26, 2019. The mother is the former AN Bonaventura. Grandparents are Tony and Linda Bonaventura, of Northumberland, and Brian Sr. and Jenny Hulsizer, of New Columbia.
A daughter, Piper Elise Swanger, to Amber Woolsey and Taylor Swanger, of Milton, at 12:35 a.m. Sept. 28, 2019. Grandparents are Crystal Woolsey and Nikie Dewalt, both of Milton.
A son, Alexander Thomas Santiago-Pagan, to Kaitlyn Wise and Adalberto Santiago-Pagan, of Lewisburg, at 9:11 p.m. Sept. 25, 2019. Grandparents are Adalberto Santiago Rosado and Juanita Pagan, of Milton, Thomas Wise III, of Lewisburg, and Danielle Wood, of Selinsgrove.
A son, Jordan Kyler-Alexander Andrews, to Brittany Schramm and Terry Andrews, of Montandon, at 12:26 p.m. Sept. 30, 2019. Grandparents are Tammy and Elmer Straub, of Milton, and Terry and Tina Andrews, of Williamsport.
A daughter, Reagan Avery, to Mr. and Mrs. Adam Hans, of New Columbia, at 5:09 a.m. Oct. 2, 2019. The mother is the former Carissa Klembara. Grandparents are Bonnie Sheets, of Sunbury, Mike and Tracey Hans, of Lewisburg, and John Klembara Jr., of Shamokin.
A son, Emerrick Lee-Allen, to Mr. and Mrs. Garik Zieber, of Lewisburg, at 10:17 a.m. Oct. 3, 2019. The mother is the former McKenzie Miller. Grandparents are Brandi and Douglas Miller, of Millmont, Tonya and Jeremy Walter, of New Berlin, and Ken Zieber, of Middleburg.
A son, Coen James, to Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Ford, of Selinsgrove, at 4:45 p.m. Oct. 7, 2019. The mother is the former Lindsey Whitesel. Grandparents are Jim and Angie Greco, of Port Trevorton, Krista Ford, of Wellsboro, and Gordon Keith Ford, of Marysville.
A son, Whit Bollinger, to Miranda Wallace and Marc Bollinger, of Mifflinburg, at 6:29 p.m. Oct. 8, 2019. Grandparents are Tammy and Ron Bollinger, of Mifflinburg, and Becky Wallace and Earl Wallace, of Virginia Beach.
A son, Dawson Michael Snyder, to Kelsey Sheets and Zane Snyder, of Milton, at 9:12 a.m. Oct. 10, 2019. Grandparents are Angie Sheets, of New Columbia, and the late MariKaye Snyder.
A daughter, Hazel, to Mr. and Mrs. Sheldon Moyer, of Milton, at 9:46 p.m. Oct. 11, 2019. The mother is the former Anita Martin. Grandparents are Leroy and Vera Martin, of Shunk, and Philip and Crystal Moyer, of Turbotville.
A son, Colt Christian, to Mr. and Mrs. Evin Proffitt, of Beaver Springs, at 9:53 a.m. Oct. 11, 2019. The mother is the former Amelia Herman. Grandparents are Susan and Herbert Herman, of Beaver Springs, Shelia and David Ferguson, of Appomattox, Va., and Howard Proffitt, of Lynchburg, Va.
A daughter, Narayah Paige Temple-Lusk, to Bridget Temple and Jordy Lusk, of Sunbury, at 9:35 a.m. Oct. 11, 2019. Grandparents are Jennifer Rager, of Sunbury, and Jeanne Lusk, of Spring Mills.
A son, Kole Carter Kuster, to Lauren Flowers nd Kyle Kuster, of Middleburg, at 10:19 a.m. Oct. 28, 2019.
A daughter, Everleigh Rayne Trutt, to Brenna Hare and Lee Trutt, of Sunbury, at 11:12 p.m. Oct. 26, 2019. Grandparents are Bradley and Heidi Hare, of Sunbury, James Trutt, of Vicksburg, and Cara Picarelli, of Millmont.
A daughter, Reagan Annsley, to Mr. and Mrs. George Sauder, of Beaver Springs, at 7:54 p.m. Oct. 28, 2019. The mother is the former Danielle Werner. Grandparents are Bruce and Chris Werner and Melvin and Miriam Sauder, all of Beavertown.
A son, Grayson Michael, to Mr. and Mrs. Kardin Hall, of Millmont, at 5:18 p.m. Nov. 2, 2019. The mother is the former Ashley Reigle. Grandparents are Scott and Diane Reigle.
A son, Keenan Solomon Hendricks, to Summer Klimek and Brock Hendricks, of Sunbury, at 6:46 p.m. Nov. 2, 2019. Grandparents are Charles and Gina Scholl, of Sunbury, Lisa Klimek, of Coal Township, and Edward Klimek, of Milton.
A daughter, Elodie Blake, to Mr. and Mrs. Brandon DeHaas, of Milton, at 10:07 a.m. Nov. 6, 2019. The mother is the former April Champion. Grandparents are Mitch and Gina Champion, of Jersey Shore, Christine and “Peach” Boob, of Aaronsburg, and Fred and Judy DeHaas, of Bellefonte.
A son, Ben Calder, to Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Zechman, of Middleburg, at 6:06 p.m. Nov. 5, 2019. The mother is the former Katie Jordan. Grandparents are John and Stacy Jordan, of Middleburg, and Donald and Barbara Zechman, of Middleburg.
A daughter, Felicity Rayne Swanger, to Alexis Swanger and Scott D. Steingrabe, of Lewisburg, at 3:37 p.m. Nov. 9, 2019. Grandparents are Derek and Amber Swanger, of Lewisburg, Jessica and Ashley Maines, of Mifflinburg, Josh Bingamen, of Port Trevorton, and Heather Edison, of Lewisburg.
A daughter, Adaleigh Rose Sheets, to Tara Winder and Ryan Sheets, of Milton, at 1:42 p.m. Nov. 10, 2019. Grandparents are Tonya Edison and Thomas Winder, of Milton, and Sandra Waltman and Thomas Sheets Jr., of New Columbia.
A son, Jacob Douglas, to Mr. and Mrs. David Renn, of Sunbury, at 5:10 p.m. Nov. 8, 2019. The mother is the former Rachel Ross. Grandparents are Harvey Ross, of Sunbury, and the late Sally Ross, Honor Renn and Charles Renn.
GEISINGER
A daughter, Ellie Mae Harlon, to Shana Swigart and Michael Harlon Jr., of Shamokin, at 11:56 a.m. Oct. 26, 2019. Grandparents are Veronica Rivera-Schaffner, of Sunbury, and Carmen Swigart, of Shamokin.
A daughter, Sophia Louise, to Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Shingara Jr., of Paxinos, at 7:31 a.m. Oct. 29, 2019. The mother is the former Tiffany Pianis. Grandparents are Carl and Lynn Pianis, of Trevorton, and Matthew Sr. and Kelley Shingara.
A son, Noah Ebai Bisong, to Ashley Scheller and Eric Bisong, of Elysburg, at 2:19 p.m. Nov. 3, 2019. Grandparents are Robert and Karen Scheller, of Sunbury, and Enow Mathias Bisong and Evengue Marie Louise, of Yaounde, Cameroon, Africa.
A daughter, Mae Alice Mosser, to Chelsea Marker and Brent Mosser, of Milton, at 4:09 a.m. Sept. 22, 2019. Grandparents are Amy Rose, of Lewistown, and Christine Mosser, of Milton.
A son, Rhett Lynn, to Adam and Amanda Shultz, of Watsontown, at 8:56 a.m. Sept. 20, 2019. Grandparents are Paul and Debbie Shoemaker, of Watsontown, Jill and Mike Giles, of Muncy, and Russell and Alice Shultz, of Punxsutawney.
A daughter, Zoey Jane Foltz, to Laura Beth Long and Troy Alan Foltz, of Selinsgrove, at 6:55 p.m. Sept. 23, 2019. Grandparents are Jeremy Long and Shan and Dave Sweigart, of Selinsgrove, and Cheri and Kenneth Foltz, of Mount Pleasant Mills.
A daughter, Alina Xiomara Hughes, to Tara Propst and Mark Hughes, of Bloomsburg, at 2:14 a.m. Sept. 28, 2019. Grandparents are Tami Carter, of Sunbury, and Teresa Hughes and Marvin Hughes, of Bloomsburg.
A daughter, Ella Ann Lagerman, to Stephanie Kiefaber and Braxton Lagerman, of Trevorton, at 12:51 a.m. Sept. 28, 2019. Grandparents are Trudy Lagerman and Carl Dixson and Francis and Karen Lagerman, all of Trevorton, Bruce and Darcey Rogers, of Shamokin, and George and Trish Kiefaber, of Coal Township.
A daughter, Railyn Jean, to Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Devine, of Bloomsburg, at 7:26 a.m. Oct. 2, 2019. The mother is the former Courtney Symanski. Grandparents are John and Julie Symanski, of Muncy, and William and Mary Devine, of Millville.
A daughter, Chloe Star Renn, to Krystal Semerod and Daniel J. Renn Jr., of Sunbury, at 8:34 a.m. Nov. 11, 2019. Grandparents are Eddie Semerod, Dianne Boyer, Daniel J. Renn Sr. and Colleen M. Renn.
GEISINGER-BLOOMSBURG
A son, John Everett Eugene, to Mr. and Mrs. John Stuck, of Freeburg, on Nov. 1, 2019. The mother is the former Kiana Hlavaty. Grandparents are Christopher Hlavaty, of Shamokin, Christine Hlavaty, of Penns Creek, and John and Diane Stuck and Tabatha Stuck, all of Freeburg.
A son, Azariah Corban, to Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Anderson, of Bloomsburg, on Oct. 2, 2019. The mother is the former Brittany Bacon. Grandparents are Joseph and Cindy Bacon, of West Chester, and Frank nd Tara Anderson, of Blairstown, N.J.
CAPITOL HEALTH, Pennington, N.J.
A daughter, Julia Marie, to Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Natale, of Holland, Pa., at 6:14 a.m. Nov. 6, 2019. The mother is the former Lane Kieffer. Grandparents are Paul and Holly Kieffer, of Sunbury, and the late Philip and Donna Natale.