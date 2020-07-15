Blake Shelton concert to be screened at The Point Drive-In

Missing the thumping vibe of a concert? Need to feel those songs and see your favorite performers up close? Let the music come to you, right in your car radio while you watch on a 40-foot drive-in movie screen.
Encore Drive-In Nights presents Blake Shelton with special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins at dusk next Saturday, July 25. Tickets went on sale on Ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton this past Tuesday, July 14. The performance will be shown at both the Point Drive-In, in Northumberland, and the Pike Drive-In Theatre, in Montgomery.
Tickets are $114.99 per carload or truckload. All guests must have a seatbelt, with no more than six people per vehicle. RVs, buses, passenger vans and limousines are not permitted.
Ever since pandemic restrictions have caused first-release films to go straight to pay-per-view type services, drive-ins have had to find other options to offer their patrons. Big-name concerts showing one night only on drive-in screens is one of them.
“We took a look at it and figured we’ll give this sort of concert-in-a-box thing a go,” said David Renn, owner of the Point Drive-In, in Northumberland. “We’re trying to bring something to the Valley here that people can have fun with.”
The Pike Drive-In, in Montgomery, is also offering the Shelton concert next Saturday. They screened Garth Brooks’ concert last month and were pleased with the results.
“It went very well,” said Joe McDade, owner of the Pike. “We played it on two different screens, to space people out. It was a really nice crowd, really well-behaved. They seemed like they really enjoyed themselves. We have more coming, but we can’t reveal them.”
Renn will consider more concerts at the Point depending on how this one is received.
“We hope everyone has a good time, and we look forward to some of the other concerts,” he said.
The Point will open early, at 5:30 p.m., so customers can take advantage of purchasing a barbecue dinner there. The Pike, opening at 6:30 p.m., will offer “grab and go foods” like hamburgers and hot dogs.
Pandemic restrictions have caused the cancellation or postponement of many live concerts except for cover bands and fairs, McDade said, so the drive-in theater concerts help fill that gap.
“If you like musical acts, this is the way to see them,” he said. “You’re out under the stars with your friends and family, and we’re spacing people to give them a little real estate for themselves.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.