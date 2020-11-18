BLOOMSBURG — This past year the Bloomsburg Fair had a lineup of top stars like Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Jon Pardi, Crowder, Chicago and Darci Lynne. Next year, fortunately, they’ll all give the fair another try.
The 2021 Bloomsburg Fair will take place September 24 through October 2 at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds on West Third Street. Top acts from last year have all signed on again this year.
“We had to wait on Pat Benatar,” said Randy Karschner, president of the Bloomsburg Fair board, explaining that her team handled the booking. “Most of (the entertainers), their whole schedule has been rerouted from last year.”
Working with the same schedule as last year made sense because contracts had already been signed, although no one anticipated cancellations due to a global pandemic at the time.
“It was good,” Karschner said. “A lot of the tickets were already sold. A few people got refunds, but most transferred them over.”
“If you would like to keep your tickets and seat assignments for your purchased show for next year’s (2021) concert, there is no need for any further contact,” as stated on the Fair’s website.
Tickets are on sale now at the main office (not the grandstand) and through etix.com, with a link on the Fair’s website. Scheduled grandstand acts are:
After having to cancel this year’s fair, Karschner is looking forward to 2021.
“I think all fairs will do well. So many people missed it this year,” he said. “When it comes, people will go. They really missed it this year.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com