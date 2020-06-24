Bloomsburg Fair will go on as planned

BLOOMSBURG – If ever the phrase “Lord willing and the creek don’t rise” applied to a situation, it’s to this year’s Bloomsburg Fair. Barring unforeseen circumstances, organizers plan to go ahead with the annual event.
The 165th Bloomsburg Fair will run from September 25 to October 3.
“We’re planning on having a fair,” said Randy Karschner, president of the fair’s board of directors, adding that a lot hinges on governmental decisions and the status of the coronavirus as the summer progresses.
Fair organizers have the advantage of a fall opening date; they plan on benefitting from lessons learned at other big venues like Knoebels Amusement Park, Hersheypark and the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh Zoos, all of which have recently or will soon be opened.
“We have a whole bunch of hand sanitizers,” Karschner said. “We’re putting them on temporary cones and putting them out all around the fairgrounds. Also on counters. We’re not sure if we’ll need temperature checks. We don’t want anybody to get sick.”
Last week, the fairgrounds hosted a truck and tractor pull. For that, the grandstand was cleaned and sprayed with a commercial grade disinfectant.
“It went very well,” Karschner said. “The families sat together. They did a nice job of social distancing, on their own. I think everybody’s getting accustomed to it.”
Scheduled Grandstand acts this year include Jon Pardi, Brad Paisley, Darci Lynne & Friends, Pat Benatar with Neil Giraldo, Crowder and Chicago. None of them has yet canceled, but Fair organizers are studying seating options with an eye toward balancing financial feasibility with safe health measures.
Beyond the “big acts,” the Free Stage always draws its own entertainment fans. John Brokenshire, superintendent of horse racing and Free Stage Entertainment, listed some favorites like Sapphire, Make Mine Country, and ’70s Flashback
“The Mudflaps are a great, local band. They draw a great crowd,” Brokenshire said. “Brad Matchett is a hypnotist. He puts on a great show. People love him.”
Brokenshire also noted a walking mime, a man making balloon creations for kids, Johnny Rocket’s Motorcycle Show and Oscar the Robot, whose operator hides in the crowd and carries on conversations remotely through the robot.
High school bands are featured daily, both onstage and marching around the fairgrounds, and First Columbia Bank & Trust Company sponsors a singing competition for teenagers.
“There’s always something going on, on the Free Stage throughout the day,” Brokenshire said. “There’s always something to see there.”
Both Brokenshire and Karschner emphasized the Fair’s agricultural basis, including 4-H and FFA displays and competitions for kids.
“The Fair is where people meet agriculture,” Karschner said. “The fairgrounds was a farm at one time.”
At the historical Barton House people can see antique tractors and equipment then go on to check out farm animals and agricultural activities like Sheep to Shawl, the Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off, horse pulls, harness racing, mutton busting (kids riding sheep, featured at rodeos) and tons of other agricultural events.
“For the $6-admission (if purchasing a $48 pack of eight tickets), people get to see all these acts,” Brokenshire said. “There’s so much free entertainment there.”
Keep an eye on the Fair’s Facebook page for updates throughout the summer, and with a little bit of luck, the 2020 Bloomsburg Fair will proceed as planned.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Send email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.