Bloomsburg University group seeks to get audience involved in murder-mystery production

BLOOMSBURG — Audience members can hop right in on the action in this one, guessing who the murderer is and receiving answers from the actors.
The BU Players present “Much Ado About Murder,” an audience-participation murder mystery by Pat Cook, in livestreamed online performances on Wednesday, March 10, through Saturday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m., with an afternoon matinee on Sunday, March 14, at 3 p.m. Tickets are free but must be reserved at www.buplayers.org.
The plot revolves around “rich but rotten Carlton Larraby,” who hosts a Shakespeare-themed Halloween party where guests must solve a macabre whodunit with a twist: someone's been murdered, and it’s up to the visitors — and audience — to solve the mystery.
“The audience will be invited to interact with the characters during the performance,” said Carrie Winship, Ph.D., assistant professor at Bloomsburg University and director of the play. “And, each audience member can decide what level of interaction is right for them. When people reserve their tickets they can sign up to submit questions during the performance — and the characters will answer questions from the audience live during the show.”
The unique format was chosen partly due to pandemic social distancing restrictions but also because of the interactive elements, Winship said. Through a virtual poll, the audience will also be invited to vote for who they believe is the murderer throughout the show, and these results will be shared with the audience just before the solution is revealed.
“We are very excited to experiment with these interactive aspects,” Winship said. “We hope people will also play along from home as they watch, even if they decide to opt-out of the more visible forms of participation.”
The cast includes students Brian Bond, Noah Eisengrein, Kamryn Felty, Brandon Ferguson, Abigail Golden, Lydia Hannibal White-Spunner, Leah Samuel, Olivia Spory, and Eliana Tate. Student designers include costume designer Nicola Scicchitano, lighting designers Katlyn Cunningham and Kirsten Hamilton, makeup/hair designer Rebecca Thomas, and scenic and properties designer Sarah Goldstein.
Felty, a senior at Bloomsburg University, portrays the character of Wesley Larraby.
“I hope the audience will enjoy Wesley’s funny quirks and his eccentric nature,” Felty said.
“I think this show will be loved by anyone who especially enjoys mysteries, whodunits, games, or puzzles,” Winship said, adding that the audience will also appreciate the virtual storytelling experiment. “I hope people will join in and celebrate the work of our students with us. We have a lot of students working on this project and they have done an incredible job adapting, exploring, and taking risks using the ‘newer’ mediums of Zoom and other technologies to create our show.”
“It’s wonderful to see events in our area being presented in creative ways,” said Shane Kiefer, director of marketing at the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau. “People still need things to keep busy, and an event like ‘Much Ado About Murder,’ presented by Bloomsburg University, allows families to participate and engage from the comfort of their own homes,”
While audiences enjoy the camaraderie of sharing a performance together, there’s something to be said for the online, livestreamed plays.
“I think audiences will most enjoy being able to actually participate in something lighthearted for an evening, to forget some of the worries of the world,” Kiefer said. “Plus, with the event being presented as a series of virtual showings, I’m sure viewers will appreciate the opportunity to be detectives in their pajamas with a big bowl of popcorn next to them.”
Tickets for each of the five performances are free, but must be reserved at www.buplayers.org. Audience members will receive a link to the performance after reserving tickets to the specific performance(s).
