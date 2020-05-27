Blues fans are going to have to wait a while for the return of the popular Briggs Farm Blues Festival after event organizers opted to postpone it until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Nescopeck festival will be held July 8-10, 2021, and organizers intends to host the same lineup scheduled for this year, including headliners Ana Popovic, The Campbell Brothers, Victor Wainwright and Mac Arnold.
The Briggs family and festival team watched the situation closely for months and decided to reschedule after not seeing the progress in conditions that would have facilitated a safe and comfortable festival experience for their audience.
“People come here year after year … they plan their summers around it,” said founder Richard Briggs.
The Briggs Farm Blues Festival began in 1998 and is a four-day celebration of blues music, good food and great company. The 250-year-old farm allows for camping and organizers are planning to put their efforts toward improving the facility for next year. Work will continue on the construction of a new, larger main stage, updated camping areas and a redesigned layout to accommodate more food and arts vendor.
All ticket and campsite purchases will be honored for 2021. Ticket information can be found on the Briggs Farm Blues Festival website at briggsfarm.com.
“All the heart & soul we wish we could be putting into gathering this July will be poured into Briggs Farm Blues Festival 2021,” event organizers said in a press release.