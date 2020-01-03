Five years in the marketplace and the little electrified BMW gets fancier and will travel further than its predecessor. First glance at the hatchback will no doubt bring forth a peculiar nod trying to compare it with something else on the road.
As my Uncle Tony would say "fuggedaboutit!" There is nothing like the i3 or i3 Sport with its oversized tires and boxy shape.
Pros:
Upscale interior
Great warranty
Quick off the line
Cons:
Pricey compared with rivals
Questionable rear doors
Small cargo area
We drove the i3 Sport trim for a week and came away with mixed feelings although the BMW nameplate has a lot going for it.
If much of your driving is on city streets and alleys, the i3 will make your journey a breeze with silent rigging, instant power to move about and the ability to park just about anywhere without using a drop of gasoline.
The 2019 i3 or i3 Sport will travel 153 miles on a full charge and another 40 miles with the optional range extender with its two-cylinder gasoline powered generator. That's 35 miles further than last year's model but still less than rivals' Chevy Bolt and Tesla Model 3, each selling for a lot less coin.
Unfortunately, charging a depleted battery on 110-volt house current took us more than two days. A 220-volt line, or one installed in your garage, reduces charging time to about seven hours and a commercial 440-volt charger does so in under an hour, all for a price.
Base price ranges from $45,500 to $48,650 with the range extender adding $3,000 to either trim. Pricey options brought our test car to $58,700 with navigation, additional tech equipment, moon roof and wireless charging.
Stepping into the i3 is a bit daunting at first. There is no traditional gear shift to be found. Instead an electronic shifter is connected to the steering wheel stalk with a small dial connector. It also contains the stop/start button which is slightly out of reach.
But once you get past those minor distractions, driving the one-speed direct drive hatchback is a fun experience. Forward movement is strong and there is utter silence as the hatchback zooms along reaching 60 miles per hour in a scant 6.4 seconds in our testing. That's quicker than many sedans on the road.
We found the front leather and cloth seats provided good support and worthy of a classic BMW. Fold down rear seats seem less cushioned. Front and rear doors open outward with no middle pillar. The setup makes entry, exit and loading much easier however back seat passengers can only exit when the corresponding front door is opened. In olden days, this combination was dubbed 'suicide doors,' slang for their unsafe operation under certain conditions.
Storage compartments are plentiful throughout the interior and an adjustable center armrest hovers over a second cupholder up front. An iDrive controller, symbolic with BMW, displays features through a 6.5-inch display screen resting atop a curved and sculpted wood-trimmed dashboard.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.