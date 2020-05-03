In an effort to help struggling nonprofits, Joe and Martha Hass, of Lewisburg, donated their entire economic impact check to the COVID-19 United Community Funds campaign conducted by the First Community Foundation Partnership out of Williamsport.
“This was mainly a symbolic gesture. We felt that we didn’t need the relief payment and that there are many people in the area who certainly did need some help,” said Joe. “We think it would be a great sign of community support if everyone who can carry on without the extra funds tries to get the money back into the community by helping folks who are struggling with necessities these days.”
Opportunities to give will increase this coming week with a special #GivingTuesdayNow campaign, modeled after the annual Giving Tuesday movement that occurs shortly after Thanksgiving each year.
“As a global community, we can mourn this moment of extreme crisis while also finding the opportunity to support one another. We each have the power to make an impact with acts of generosity, no matter how small, and to ensure the sustainability of organizations and services that are crucial to the care and support of our communities,” said Asha Curran, CEO of Giving Tuesday. “#GivingTuesdayNow is a chance for us to stand united and use grassroots generosity to show that we are all in this together, beginning to end. Even as many face financial uncertainty, generosity is not about size. Every act of kindness is not only a beacon of hope, it’s a critical act of civic and social solidarity.”
The added day of organized giving comes at a critical time, admits Donna Bridge, founder of Kingdom Kidz in Watsontown.
“This is truly a godsend for us,” she said, adding that her puppet ministry organization was one of a few approved for a Firespring matching initiative during the #GivingTuesdayNow event this week. “If every one of the donors in our system would give $10, we would reach the $10,000 deficit we are facing after losing all our programs for March, April and May and all the fundraising opportunities during these months. We see this opportunity as a gift from God.”
Not all nonprofits feel comfortable participating in the event for a variety of reasons, including Donald Heiter Community Center Executive Director Andrea Tufo.
“We just finished our annual fund drive, and we prefer not to over-ask,” she said. “Plus, there are a lot of nonprofits who are being really responsive right now — such as Transitions and 211 — that need the money.”
Seth Joseph, of the Greater Susquehanna United Way, just heard about the #GivingTuesdayNow campaign a week ago and admits there hasn’t been much time for coordination.
“We haven’t done anything publicly yet about it, but will address it through social media this weekend some,” he said.
However, the Greater Susquehanna United Way is one of several groups connected with the COVID-19 United Community Funds campaign, and the First Community Foundation Partnership recently announced a new connection between that campaign and the #GivingTuesdayNow event.
“We just got word that M&T Bank is providing a $10,000 bonus for us if we can reach up to $10,000 in donations from 6 a.m. to midnight on Tuesday,” said First Community Foundation Partnership (FTFP) President Jen Wilson.
The FTFP COVID-19 campaign is a Valley program where people can donate based on United Way region. The money earned is then available to be distributed by the FTFP to nonprofits in various waves of grants.
“In the first round, $1.8 million was requested by 100 nonprofits throughout the Valley — and in our three-county region, we only were able to give out about $89,000,” said Joseph. “This shows just how big of a need there is.”
While he shared that the first round was focused mainly on basic needs and first responders during the pandemic, “the next few rounds will be geared toward keeping nonprofits afloat.”
To help the FCFP reach its $10,000 goal and trigger the matching offer from M&T Bank, donations must be made at NCPAgives.org between 6 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday. While donors can’t select which nonprofit or town they are donating to in this initiative, they can select the region. In The Daily Item readership area, Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties fall under the Greater Susquehanna United Way region. Montour County is part of the Montour-Columbia United Way region.
The FCFP, which conducted the Raise the Region campaign in mid-March, was forced to shut its doors just a week later due to coronavirus restrictions.
“When we went out trying to raise funds for the first round of our COVID-19 campaign, we received more than $100,000 in support,” said Wilson, showing, she added, that people are willing to step up to the plate and help out despite the dire economic circumstances of the times.
“I think it is always important to share with community what our nonprofits do — they often serve the most vulnerable and give a voice to the voiceless,” she said. “That message is more critical now than ever.”
Donate to the foundation’s COVID-19 fund at https://www.fcfpartnership.org/landing-pages/covid-19. And find Giving Tuesday Now participting organizations at https://www.givingtuesday.org/whats-happening-near-me.