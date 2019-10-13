The World War II book, Briny to the Blue, should be no stranger to the readers of this column. In reading Peterson’s book there are eyewitness accounts of what some of our people in the service endured in WWII.
The revisionists who were not there, but rewrote the history of WWII, must take a backseat to the veterans who were there and recorded the facts. The following are two examples of the latter as recorded by the author.
Peterson was based at Guiuan, the Philippines in late 1944 and awaiting takeoff in his Corsair fighter on his first combat mission. He remembered that every takeoff was very dangerous on the rough field also crowded with airplanes on both sides. And along with the fact that every pilot was sitting on a lot of ordnance, as well as 240 gallons of highly flammable aviation gasoline. Then disaster struck!
“As Karl Oerth’s plane started to take off, he hit some bad bumps in the runway and blew a tire. His Corsair floated off the runway, completely out of control, right in front of us. It struck a large coral rock and cart-wheeled through the tent area which housed intelligence, material, parachutes, and oxygen before finally coming to a rest. Our worst fears were realized when suddenly, to our horror, there was a tremendous explosion and the plane burst into flames.
“The toll of the disaster was high — the pilot and three of his would be rescuers died instantly, and on subsequent days, 13 more of those valiant souls wounded in the accident died from burns. Four other officers and 50 enlisted personnel received burns and 13 had to be evacuated to hospital ships.
“This was hardly the kind of thing to soothe the jitters while waiting to take off on my first combat mission, but such accidents were all too common. We had lost 19 of our group’s aircraft in no-combat related accidents that first month, most of them during landings at Guiuan.” In spite of the horror and fire of the accident, Peterson took off past the flaming area and carried out his first combat mission.
Soon thereafter, land, sea and air forces began their attempt to retake the fallen Corregidor in the Philippines. There was a strong feeling of revenge among our troops because of the cruel treatment of our people by the Japanese. For one goal, they wanted to free the survivors of the 56 miles of hell known as the “Bataan Death March” of 1942. Peterson reported that more Americans and Filipinos had perished on that awful march than had died on the battlefields of Bataan. Of the 70,000 who began that historic march, only 54,000 reached the prison camp. After arriving there, the marching survivors were continuing to die at the rate of 350 a day. “It was a dark and bloody chapter for the Japanese race.”
In early August 1945, as all the military forces assembled near Japan for what was forecast to be a terrible battle for every foot of Japanese territory, our troops heard the following as recorded by Captain Peterson:
“The news reached us on Okinawa, only a few hundred miles from the target that some strange kind of new bomb had been dropped on Hiroshima; one so awesome that it could probably end the war. As devastating as the causalities were, more Japanese soldiers had died on Okinawa than were killed by the A-bomb. Think how many would have died had we invaded Japan proper! What was the reasoning behind the decision to drop the A-bomb? Something drastic had to be done or hundreds of thousands on both sides would have been slaughtered all the way to Tokyo.”
To the “bleeding hearts” who criticized the U.S., and felt so sorry for the Japanese — undoubtedly you weren’t there awaiting the order to invade and probably die — don’t criticize and remember who began that war with a sneak attack.
Joseph A. Diblin, of Northumberland, was a four-engine pilot during World War II and has worked as a test pilot and civilian flight instructor. He is also seaplane rated. If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, contact him at 570-473-2594.