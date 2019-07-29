Cooper Hostetler’s story was written by myself and Vera Lynne Stroup-Rentier.
Mary Birdsell photographed the story and designed Cooper’s book.
We collaborated with Cooper’s mother through email.
We sent a list of questions she asked Cooper for us. All our books are true stories of inclusion and we work hard to get accurate information to create them.
Vera, Mary and I founded the publishing company, Finding My Way Books. Our mission is to celebrate children with disabilities by sharing their stories. We write about children, not disabilities.
Neither Cooper’s book nor any other of our books share information about the child’s disability. Over the past eight years, we have developed four series.
In 2017, we had the incredible opportunity to begin working with Brown Books.
It is rare for a small independent publishing company to connect with a well-established nationally known publishing house. We are honored Brown Books accepted our 12-book Finding My Way series and published it. They are a large and progressive publishing company and we are very thankful they have added our series to their catalog. We are not seeking another publishing company to publish our books as we have found our home at Brown Books.
Our books are available through Amazon, Follett, and Baker & Taylor. The Finding My Way series is also available through Brown Books.