When Becky Cunfer, of Millville, was diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago, she had more reason than most to be scared.
“My mom died of cancer when she was 46. I was diagnosed when I was 28,” she said. “It was just a terrifying thing. For me to be able to survive it was huge.”
Cunfer, 33, not only survived the cancer, she opted for breast reconstruction surgery after a double mastectomy at Geisinger Medical Center.
“I thought my life would change so much,” she said. “I thought it would be such a radical descent. I thought I wouldn’t feel pretty anymore. I thought I wouldn’t be able to do lot of the things I did, like climbing or kayaking or biking or white water rafting.
“Not only am I capable of doing everything I did before, not only do I still feel beautiful in my own self, I feel better than I’ve ever felt. I feel healthier than I’ve ever felt. My reconstruction was fantastic. I couldn’t be happier with the end results.”
Cancer conference prepares patient
At the Thyra M. Humphrey’s Center for Breast Health, in Lewisburg, as in other local facilities, physicians recognize that the patient requires a comprehensive approach from an entire team of caregivers that can include the breast surgeon, medical oncologist, radiation oncologist, clinical psychologist, primary care provider, a plastic surgeon and, at the Thyra M. Humphrey’s Center, a nurse navigator to help the patient through the process.
“Once we get a positive biopsy back, the patient is called by one of our navigators to go through the results of the biopsy,” said John Turner MD, FACS, medical director of Cancer Services and clinical co-manager of the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health.
Doctors used to give the diagnosis at a scheduled cancer conference but discovered patients didn’t really hear anything else after the diagnosis.
“We polled patients, and 97 percent said they’d prefer to find out as soon as possible, even via phone call, which was a little surprising to us,” Turner said. “It does allow them to get over that initial shock and grief.”
At the cancer conference, Turner goes over what was found in the biopsy. He also shares his personal history with cancer: his father died of colon cancer when Turner was 18 and, more recently, his wife has battled thyroid cancer.
“I let them know I’ve been on the other side of that table, as well,” he said. “But then I tell them that breast cancer is one of the most hopeful cancers we care for today and typically has a good outlook. I give them all the information they need to make the right decisions.”
He checks the biopsy incision, looks at images of the tumor with the patient and a family member and walks through the pathology report line by line.
“Most people view breast cancer as one disease but it’s actually a multitude of diseases, and it’s important to understand which specific cancer they have and what needs to be done moving forward.”
Breast surgeons discusses surgery options and risk factors and go over advantages and disadvantages of radiation, chemotherapy lumpectomy, mastectomy and any other possible treatments. If surgery is needed, they collaborate with a plastic surgeon to offer breast reconstruction surgery.
“Most women do choose reconstruction when they’re a candidate for it,” Turner said.
Reconstruction process
“The first question is, do we do breast reconstruction at the time of the mastectomy or after?” said Christian Kauffman, MD, plastic surgeon and chair of the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery for the Geisinger Surgery Institute. “Most women chose to start reconstruction at the time of mastectomy. That usually involves a tissue expander or balloon during that surgery.”
Expansion takes several weeks to a couple of months.
In general, there are two types of reconstruction surgery: with implants (usually gel or saline) or with autologous tissue (the patient’s own tissue harvested from the belly, thighs or buttocks).
“Depending on the patient and different criteria, we tend to guide breast reconstruction patients to one or the other,” said Nathalie Lavallee, MD, reconstructive and plastic surgeon, UPMC
With gel or saline implants, the patient will have to commit to occasional MRIs to make sure the implants are intact or have them changed every 10 to 12 years. With autologous implants, the patient will probably spend about a week in the hospital recuperating from the surgery that harvested their own tissue.
“We discuss both types of reconstruction, the pros and the cons,” Lavallee said. “It’s their own decision. In the United States, breast reconstruction with implants (as opposed to body tissue) is definitely the most popular.”
“I tell everyone, both give very good results,” Kauffman said. “It’s a very individual decision. I don’t think one is superior to the other. Our job is to give the advantages and disadvantages of each approach and let the patient make the best decision for themselves.”
Decisions to be made
Breast reconstruction does not have to be performed right away. Even years later it’s still an option.
“More patients tend toward immediate breast reconstruction at the time of mastectomy,” Lavallee said. “It seems to give patients a very good self-esteem to wake up with breasts, not a flat chest. But there’s no time, per se. Patients who had treatment many years ago can still present to us for delayed reconstruction.”
Lavallee sees patients at least twice before their surgery, explaining options and expectations.
“I tell them we’ll take the best care of them,” she said. “My part is more like a hope for them. When I can give them hope that they’ll wake up with some breast shape, I think they feel a little better.”
Plastic surgeons are sensitive to the gravity of the decisions reconstruction patients must make.
“I’m a big believer that it’s important to take things one step at a time,” Kauffman said. “It can be overwhelming when we discuss the different options and all the advantages and disadvantages. I try to simplify, as far as what is the next step and what decision needs to be made.
“I let women know we have several options available, but we don’t necessarily need to make a final decision at that first visit.”
Surgeons collaborate
Many reconstruction patients are surprised to learn both the breast surgeon and plastic surgeon will be involved in their mastectomy.
“The relationship between the breast surgeon and the plastic surgeon is a very important relationship,” Turner said. “You have to understand how each of you thinks. You have to understand the priorities of each individual.”
“It’s definitely a discussion we have to have with the breast surgeon,” Lavallee said. “Each cancer is a little different. Each patient is a little different. At our weekly breast cancer conference, we discuss each patient so we’re sure we’re on the same page.”
Some areas of concern are whether or not the nipple can be saved and where to place the incision.
“If I, as a breast surgeon, promise to save the nipple but that puts the plastic surgeon in a predicament where they’re going to have a bad outcome, I haven’t really done my plastic surgeon any service,” Turner said.
“I am there during part of the mastectomy,” Lavallee said. “We work together during a certain part of the procedure to cut down on anesthesia time. I usually take ownership of the reconstruction.”
“We do have a lot of communication back and forth to make sure our goals are the same and that they’re the same for the patient,” Kauffman said.
“I’ve been very fortunate,” Turner said. “I’ve had a very good relationship with the plastic surgeons. We think alike and we work very well in concert together. It’s not unusual for us to have several texts back and forth (on a secure system) about the decisions to make sure we are on the same page, and that translates to a better outcome for the patient.”
Reconstruction gives hope, confidence
Breast reconstruction surgery is constantly improving, allowing plastic surgeons to achieve the best aesthetic results that they can. Regular visits in the ensuing year or so ensure that the implants and the patient are doing well.
“I’m really thrilled when I hear patients say, ‘I can wear a tank top. I can wear a bra that fits,’” Lavallee said.
“It’s just so satisfying,” Kauffman said. “You see the patients through the next year and the next year. It’s like catching up with an old friend and seeing what life is like after everything they’ve gone through.”
“It is one of the most traumatic things in a cancer survivor’s life,” Cunfer said. “To be able to go through the experience with an understanding, compassionate individual like Dr. Kauffman, who is gentle and kind and provides that hope that you can live a normal life again and you can still be beautiful … Definitely Dr. Kauffman and the whole teams provide that hope.”
Kauffman remembered Cunfer showing “tremendous poise and courage with each step. I could see the determination in her eyes to beat this.”
Cunfer agreed, saying it helped her to set her heart and mind on overcoming her diagnosis. She also praised family and friends for their support
“Believe me, there were many times I didn’t think I’d make it through or that I was an emotional mess,” she said. “My support system was able to help me stay on track, stay determined and be able to help carve that path to where I am now.
“I feel confident. I didn’t expect to come out of it feeling that way. It’s such a relief and it feels really good.”
