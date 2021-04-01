BLOOMSBURG — Starting today, the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble is offering the opportunity to put your crime-solving skills to work in an interactive murder mystery.
“Fair Food Foul Play: A BTE Murder Mystery” will be offered live via Zoom, beginning today at 7:30 p.m. and will be presented at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (except April 4) through April 18.
According to Richie Cannaday, associate ensemble member, “We’ve been hearing from our patrons for years that they’d like to see BTE do a traditional interactive Murder Mystery, and we’ve gotten hung up on how to fit it into the season and where we’d perform it. We had come close several times. Now, during COVID times, we started to feel like something interactive would be very useful both for our audience and for us.”
The playwright of the production is Will Ralston, a 1989 graduate of Bloomsburg High School. Ralston has a long career in television and film, including writing credits for HBO’s “Treme” and “The Deuce.” He holds a BFA in film production from NYU’s Tisch School of Arts.
Ralston said the idea for BTE’s murder mystery came to him last Halloween when he was quarantining alone in Los Angeles and was invited by the Editor’s Guild to attend a Zoom murder mystery. The audience was split into teams, and each team had the chance to interview the suspects before presenting their guesses.
“The BTE is never far from my thoughts,” Ralston said, so he contacted them and suggested, “Hey, maybe BTE could do something like this while we’re all waiting for the world to come back online.”
He discovered that the BTE was also looking for similar opportunities, and he was soon invited to collaborate on the project.
“So I can finally cross that dream off the bucket list!” Ralston said.
Ralston is also serving as director of photography and editor of the filmed segments which will accompany the live, interactive event.
In a recent press release, the murder mystery plot is summarized: “When control of the Deep Fried Duncans empire comes up for grabs, a cast of oddball characters angle for glory, each harboring a potential motive for murder.”
Like Ralston’s experience, this interactive murder mystery will also allow audience members to investigate and interrogate the suspects in real-time.
“The hybrid of pre-recorded performance and live improvisation is a really fun concept,” said Cannaday. “It’s a new way to experience the story, and the BTE actors are eating it up. Their characters, in true murder mystery fashion, are a little larger than life. Elizabeth Dowd, for example, plays the maid — the maid’s always a suspect, right? —named Broomhilda Hoover-Dyson. Get it? There’s a really nice balance of silly and dangerous, and that’s right in BTE’s wheelhouse.”
Since the production is running for three weekends, BTE is choosing to keep the solution to the mystery unpredictable by changing it up each weekend.
Participants are politely asked not to “spill the beans” to future participants, in order to keep it all fair and exciting.
“We’re not usually so sensitive about spoilers at BTE (Hamlet dies at the end),” Cannaday said, “but for this one, the less you know the better.”
Participants are encouraged to sign up as individuals, pair up with other players, or even sign up as households – “perfect for a family game night at home,” the release states.
While over the last year BTE has stepped up in the face of COVID shutdowns to offer creative community outreaches such as play readings and several audio works, this murder mystery feature will be their first full-scale production since their season was cut short last year.
While this one is especially riding on technology working correctly, BTE leadership feels confident that it will all go smoothly.
“Like with any new medium, there have definitely been challenges, said Cannaday. “But challenges require creative solutions, and BTE is, at the end of the day, a team of creative individuals.
There are several different technological elements to the production, he said, and “It’s a lot to keep track of technically, but we’ve found that whenever we have an idea, there’s some feature or plug-in or software that can give us the result we’re looking for.”
Ralston said they were able to incorporate some tips he learned from his professional experience in order to keep everything COVID safe. For example, in the few moments when actors need to interact with other in one scene, they are filming them one at a time and then combining them later.
In addition, Ralston said, “We’re also doing a little filming outside with masks. We made the decision early on to place the story in the present day, so we wouldn’t have to hide that reality.”
While they roll with the punches that COVID continues to send, Ralston is finding the silver lining.
“While most everything is a challenge with COVID, ironically this production also wouldn’t exist without it,” he said.
Cannaday said the production has been “an all-hands-on-deck affair” – typical for BTE.
“Though it’s only a cast of eight actors, it takes the whole organization to make something like this a reality.
“We’ve been really lucky to have Will Ralston involved as heavily as he is,” he said, adding that the production has also given managing director Jon White-Spunner an opportunity for an acting debut. Newest ensemble member Amy Rene Byrne is both an actor as well as director of the production. The production also features ensemble members Elizabeth Dowd, James Goode, Daniel Roth and Eric Wunsch, as well as BTE’s Abigail Leffler and Michaela Tloczynski. Original music was provided by Nick McGaw.
Cannaday hopes this production is something that will bless all who participate.
“If people can feel like they’ve had a night where they got to share an experience in real-time, that will be a wonderful achievement,” he said. “When live theatre stopped, we all lost the opportunity to get into a room and laugh together, gasp together.
While “the return to that is still a bit away,” he added, “hopefully it will remind folks why live art is important to our well-being.”
For technical purposes, tickets must be purchased 24 hours in advance of the show. Seating is limited. Tickets are $45 for a household of two or more watching on a single device, and $30 per individual. They are available at www.bte.org or by calling the BTE Box Office at 570-784-8181.