BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble (BTE) is teaming up with WVIA-FM for a special radio broadcast of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol,” which will air at noon on Dec. 20.
According to James Goode, long-time BTE member who adapted “A Christmas Carol” for the audio performance and is directing the production, said in normal years, the ensemble presents more than 30 performances of their annual holiday show. This year, due to the COVID, that’s not a possibility. So, instead, they decided to give this special gift to the community.
Goode said the performance has also gotten many more people involved than would have been in normal years.
“We opened up the casting to some members of our production staff who usually aren’t seen or heard by our audience,” he said, “to make it a gift from the entire organization.”
He said they used children from the community in some of the roles.
Good encourages people to tune in and enjoy this unique presentation.
“It might be fun to have the whole family sit around the radio (or computer) to listen together,” he said. “Make it an ‘old fashioned’ Christmas experience.”
Goode said BTE had been planning for a while to do the beloved Christmas classic via a live audio show or a recorded podcast. Partly due to COVID-safety protocols limiting how many actors and sound technicians could be in a room together, they decided to make a recording. Then, Goode said he began thinking of ways the project could get even more exposure.
“WVIA immediately came to mind as an organization to approach because we have a history of collaborating with them and their regional arts coverage is among the best in the nation,” he said.
The station staff says they are excited to be offering the performance to their listeners. In a press release, station manager Larry Vojtko said, “WVIA is thrilled to offer this unique telling of a much-beloved Christmas story. Dickens’ unforgettable characters come alive through performances by the remarkably talented members of the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble.The story is further enhanced by a rich aural palette that includes music and sound effects.”
Goode admitted that an all-audio performance required some adjustments and creativity. But thankfully, they had a lot of experience to work with, the ensemble having performed “A Christmas Carol” 400 times in the past 42 seasons.
“The initial question was how to handle the narration, which in the original book has a personality of its own,” Goode said. He decided on a “streamlined approach,” he said, “which kept the narration to mostly the facts of ‘when, where, and who.'”
They also were guided by the Dickens’s ghosts to bring the story to life for listeners.
“Certainly, telling a story only through sound compels the listener to create a strong imagined visual component,” Goode explained. “In this, we found Dickens’ subtitle, ‘A Ghost Story of Christmas’ to be a useful guide to establishing an acoustic world.”
Grace Kenny, a musician and teacher from Lewisburg, served as the production’s violinist.
“When I was approached about the project, I was intrigued because I had never done something quite like this before,” she said.
She recorded all of the violin music, working alongside Goode, “to create interpretations of the songs and carols that would fit well with the show.”
She practiced the songs in preparation, but relied on her past experiences with improvisations and arranging to adapt to what Goode wanted.
“It was a really neat experience to work together in the moment to create something new,” she said.
Kenny performs with the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra and other local groups. Her most recent album, “Christmastime,” is available on Spotify.
The show was engineered and recorded by Nick McGaw, proprietor of Endless Records in Bloomsburg. BTE member Andrew Hubatsek plays Scrooge and Elizabeth Dowd voices the Narrator.
The cast also includes: Willow, Maya, and Thomas Bishop as the Cratchit and other children; Amy Rene Byrne as a Charitable Person, Belle, a Female Guest, and Charwoman; James Goode as Bob Cratchit, Dick Williams and a Businessman; A'nie Kirchner as Mrs. Cratchit; Abigail Leffler as a Caroler, Fan, Mary, and Mrs. Diller; Danny Roth as a Charitable Person, Fezziwig, The Ghost of Christmas Present, a Businessman, and the Undertaker's Man; Thom Sirkot as Topper, and a Businessman; Henry Turnbough as Boy Scrooge, and Peter; Lily Wirth as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Martha, and Turkey Boy; Zach Shultz as Peter Crachit; Eric Wunsch as Fred, Marley, Young Scrooge and a Businessman, Michael Yerges as Mr. Belle, A Businessman, and Old Joe.
After the broadcast, the story will be available anytime at the BTE Podcast website, www.btepodcast.org.