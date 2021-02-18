LEWISBURG – In a case of local businesses supporting each other, a popular restaurant provided crafters hit hard by pandemic shutdowns with a place to display their work.
Ard’s Farm Market has created February Craft Fridays, with select artisans offering their crafts from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
This week will feature Pieces of Silver and Cute Crochet Creations.
“People just enjoy the chance to see the crafters because they haven’t had a chance to shop at many craft vendors this year,” said Rachael Murphy, marketing and public relations manager at Ard’s. “With the pandemic, we are trying to do our part to help the artists who have missed out on a lot of craft shows this year.”
LuAnn Kush, of Mifflinburg, dabbled in jewelry when she was a stay-at-home mom caring for her four children. After knee surgery a few years ago she “dusted off (her) jewelry boxes and began designing and crafting again.” She gave away many pieces as gifts, but with a growing inventory, her husband encouraged her to turn her hobby into a business.
“I was fortunate enough to find two boutiques in Lewisburg who sold my designs,” she said. “My husband also helps with the grinding and drilling. He retired and we decided craft shows and fairs would be fun. So here we are!”
Kush pairs her handcrafted necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings with tasteful stones in deep red, mustard yellow, pale pink, turquoise and other colors to create one-of-a-kind pieces.
“I’m grateful to Ard’s for having events for small businesses,” she said. “We live in an area with many talented crafters and artisans.”
Like Kush, Melissa Norquest started her business, Cute Crochet Creations, when surgery sidelined her for a time. Crocheting baby blankets for friends led to requests for a number of items. According to her Facebook page, along with custom work she now makes winter hats for adults, children and pets, as well as “scarves, shawls, dog sweaters, washcloths, kitchen scrubbies and more!”
The Friday events are a boon to both the craft vendors and Ard’s.
“People can come in and grocery shop and check out the crafters who are here,” Murphy said.
Next Friday’s schedule will feature Greek Stones Handcrafted Jewelry, based in Montoursville, and Dani Reber, Watercolor Art & Design, in Mifflinburg.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com