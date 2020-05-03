Sometimes a run of bad luck is providential.
By the time he was in his mid-twenties, Anthony Benezet, who became a leader in the movement in America to end slavery, was a failed Philadelphia merchant. So, to the embarrassment of his family, he took up school-teaching, a career which at the time held little social prestige. As a Quaker, he was offered a position in the city’s Friends English School.
Somewhat to everyone’s surprise, Benezet proved a superb teacher. He had found his niche.
Had he been a more successful merchant, he would’ve never become a teacher. And had he not taught, he wouldn’t have started tutoring black children at his home in the evenings. And had he not done that, he’d never have experienced a second religious conversion which convinced him that slavery was a hideous sin in the eyes of God.
Benezet began offering his private instruction in 1750 out of a sense of Christian duty. But the experience soon transformed his view of people of color. Teaching the kids gave him, he wrote, the “opportunity of knowing the temper and genius of the Africans.”
Benezet discerned in them “as great a variety of talents as amongst a like number of whites, and I am bold to assert, that the notion entertained by some, that the blacks are inferior in their capacities, is a vulgar prejudice, founded on the pride or ignorance of their lordly masters, who have kept their slaves at such a distance, as to be unable to form a right judgment of them.”
If some African slaves appeared abject and ignorant, he concluded, it wasn’t because they were so by nature, but rather because of the brutally dehumanizing bondage in which they were held by clueless white people.
Benezet’s interaction with black children deepened his Christian faith and made him a tireless abolitionist, or opponent of slavery. For the rest of his life he waged a campaign against both the “peculiar institution,” as Kentucky pro-slavery Sen. Henry Clay dubbed it, and the frequently savage racism that accompanied it. He wrote pamphlets, spoke publicly to Quakers and non-Quakers alike, and engaged in a widespread correspondence with influential persons on either side of the Atlantic in the campaign to abolish slavery.
In 1770, Benezet scandalized many white Philadelphians by opening the city’s first school for black youngsters. Five years later, he founded the Society for the Relief of Free Negroes Unlawfully Held in Bondage, the first abolitionist society in America. The organization’s name was unwieldy, but it perfectly summed up Benezet’s attitude to slavery. Human bondage, he insisted, was an unlawful subjugation of men, women and children who were by nature and by rights free.
Much of Benezet’s energy was spent encouraging his fellow Quakers to liberate their slaves and join him in publicly denouncing slavery. Treating human beings as chattel, he warned them, was both a hideous violation of Jesus’ message of love and a refutation of their claim to be Christ-followers.
Predictably, Benezet’s denunciation of slavery was met with anger and resistance by many, including some of his fellow Quakers. But afire with the conviction that slavery was an abomination in the eyes of Christ, he persevered, inspiring future abolitionists in their own, efforts, largely faith-inspired, to end human bondage.
The abolitionist movement in which Benezet was an early leader is a sterling example of Christian love in practice. His work is a reminder to all Christians that we’re supposed to be doers, and not merely hearers, of the word. Christ calls us today just as surely as He called Benezet and his fellow abolitionists to defend all those enslaved by oppression, impoverishment, injustice and marginalization.
Fr. Kerry Walters pastors Holy Spirit, a parish of the American National Catholic Church, located in Montandon. www.ancclewisburgpa.org. His latest book, released last month, is “Let Justice Be Done: Writings from American Abolitionists, 1688-1865.”