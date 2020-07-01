SUNBURY — Pariticpants at an annual horseshoe tournament will get to enjoy nature and the spirit of competition this weekend.
Nikomahs Campground, a nonprofit camping club in Upper Augusta Township, will host their annual Horseshoe Tournament on Saturday, with registration at 11 a.m. New this year will be a cornhole tournament, as well.
Located near the Susquehanna River and Lake Augusta, Nikomahs committee member Daryl Hartman said tournament competitors enjoy seeing eagles and other wildlife at the campsite. Nikomahs (“Shamokin” spelled backward) Campground has hosted the Horseshoe Tournament for years, and participants enjoy a friendly rivalry.
“It gets really intense sometimes,” Daryl said. “There’s some people from Sunbury that are very good. There’s also a horseshoe league in Shamokin, and they come down and compete against each other.”
The entrance fee for the tournaments is $10 per person, with 2-person teams. This will be double elimination, and cash prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. Profits benefit local charities. In the past, the money has provided funds for Santa Bernie and scholarships for local high school students. More recently, Nikomahs raised money for the children of a man killed in a 4-wheeler accident.
“We probably raised tens of thousands of dollars for scholarship funds,” Daryl said.
“People usually have a lot of fun, whether as spectators or participants,” Cindy Hartman, another committee member, said. “It’s nice down there at the campsite, along the river. It’ nice scenery, with boats going up and down.”
“The sunsets are beautiful,” Daryl said. “We’re at the end of Lake Augusta. There’s always eagles coming up through the river.”
The horseshoe tournament typically draws about 20 teams. It’s anybody’s guess how many corn hole teams will show up this year. Social distancing will be observed, and Daryl noted there’s “plenty of room,” and it’s all outside.
A concession stand will sell pulled pork sandwiches and side dishes, and a DJ will add music to the day. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Overnight camping is available.
“It’s a good time,” Daryl said. “Good food. It’s a beautiful place to be, right along the river.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.