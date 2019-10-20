The Campus Theatre in Lewisburg hosted a Celebration of Life honoring the legendary musician, Steve Mitchell, who died on July 25. The evening featured five hours! of music with reminiscences, stories, and anecdotes about Steve. The date of October 4 was chosen as it was Steve's birthday.
As I walked to the Theatre, I spotted Taylor Fleming talking with other musicians. Taylor drove home from The Berklee College of Music in Boston to be at the Campus and honor Steve.
Murrie Zlotziver and Hope Webster Kopf were seated at a table in the lobby greeting guests. The event was free for people who just wanted to get lost in the music. If people wanted to eat and drink, they paid a modest fee ($10.00) and not only got all the food and beverages they wanted, but they also got a lovely commemorative glass with the name of the event, the date, and a drum with sticks. Each glass came with a card featuring a picture of Steve and a memorable “Steve quote” on one side and a picture of Animal the Muppet on the other with a different quote.
The mezzanine area was filled. The food tables were set up on each side of the room with the bar in the back. Each table had a candle and a quote from Steve. The quotes were everywhere and gave guests a taste of Steve's humor and wit and the compliments he loved to give. A slide show flashed across the big screen showing Steve doing what he loved—making music.
Susan and Paul Farnham were circulating before Paul took to the stage. Paul played two of my favorite songs and I was singing along with him from my seat. Paul and Barbara Shaffer, Tripat Singh, Donna and Charles Pinter, Sue Jamison, Cindi Cali, John and Julianna Cooper, Iris Rifkin-Gainer, Tim Herman and Kathryn Starkey, and Steve Gibson were on the scene, enjoying the music and memories. Campus executive director Scotta Magnelli and rental director Jacqui Barone were graciously meeting and greeting.
I haven't seen Bob Randall for a very long time. It was nice to catch up. Bob told me that he is going to be inducted into the New York State Country Music Hall of Fame in late October. Congratulations Bob!
I usually see Kim Zerbe at the Union County Elections office. On this night I saw Kim dancing the night away. Kim rocks! Kim was with hubby, Edward Zerbe, and dear friend, Tammy Beaver. Peggy Chamberlain Roup and Todd Roup were the emcees and did a stellar job. Speakers included Annie Clark and Ann Keeler Evans, Steve's former wife. Ann told the guests, “We all know how lucky we are to have known Steve Mitchell.”
An easel was set up for musicians to sign in and list the other musicians playing with them. Here's a taste: Greg Burgess Band, Ann Kerstetter Band, Lawson (Larry Lawson) and Disorder, Leo Armbruster, Becky Blue Band, Catman Stu (Stu Schrawder) and Friends, Frank Wicher, Steve Adams, Taylor Fleming, Tommy James, Greg Jones, Stacia Abernatha, Andy Seal, Tim “Ace” Halloran, Paul Farnham, Billy Kelly, Chris Trasatti Ensemble, Dave Miller, and more. Some musicians traveled quite a distance to be part of this event. The evening ended with a drum circle, something Steve loved and enjoyed being part of.
Than Mitchell, Steve's brother, was thrilled with the turnout. Planning began not long after Steve passed away. The Campus offered the venue and it was perfect with plenty of seats and a stage. Than was talking with Frank Wicher who, in addition to being a great musician, is a fun guy to talk with.
I chatted with Deb Slade who was with Joe DeChristopher, her husband, also an excellent musician. Deb and I have known each other for many years and we compared Steve to another Valley resident gone too soon—Marsha Gori. Both Marsha and Steve were free spirits who brought joy, energy, music, and fun into the lives of all who knew them.
I enjoyed spending time with Taylor Fleming's mom, Pam Thompson, who introduced me to her cousin, Scott Schneider, who was visiting from Western PA. I said Hi to Olivia Agosti, Taylor's close friend, who was sitting with them.
Jen and Scott Bernstein were enjoying the evening as were Farida Zaid, Joanne Henry, Bob Lack, Nancy Cleaver, Juliana Brafa, and Karen Nicholson and Max Bossert.
People were dancing and getting into the music. Frank and Fran Bialecki came from Millville to join the party for Steve and I doubt they ever sat down. Your On the Scene reporter got up and boogied too.
Gwen Lemmerman introduced me to Shelly Lewis and Tom Fladmark. Gwen's daughter, Jayme, and my daughter, Marcy, have been friends since middle school.
Margaret Mitchell, Than's wife and Steve's sister in law, was beaming as she watched the celebration. We talked about Steve and Than and how much Steve would have loved the party. It was nice meeting Debbie Wilkinson who was with Margaret.
Thank you Campus Theatre, and thank you to all of the people and businesses who donated food and adult beverages and made this event a reality, and to all of the musicians who came from everywhere to celebrate Steve Mitchell.
We are all blessed by having known Steve, spending time with him, hanging out with him, listening to him play the drums, and absorbing his love of music. Steve was kind, gentle, and had a beautiful soul. We can honor him by helping make this world a better place and by feeling the music everywhere.
