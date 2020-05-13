LEWISBURG — As the coronavirus quarantine continues, The Campus Theatre has added to its selection of virtual film experiences for people of all ages.
The New York International Children’s Film Festival will run through Sunday, May 17th, with members receiving a discounted rate. Additionally, the theater has started virtual panels — interactive, live and free to the public — to discuss a film featured in their virtual screening room.
Information about the Film Festival can be found on The Campus Theatre’s website, said Donna Padilla, director of Outreach and Fundraising. Parents can choose between two groups of short films, one best suited for ages 3-plus and the other for ages 8-plus. Click the purchase link to access the films for 48 hours.
“Each pass costs $9.99, but NYICFF has been generous enough to offer our members 50 percent off, which we’re really excited about,” Padilla said.
According to the NYICFF website, the films are from 10 different countries and address children’s issues on ideas, feelings, growth and transformation.
“The New York International Film Festival gives families the opportunity to see films that are not offered on streaming services and interact in a way regular film viewing does not allow for,” Padilla said. “These are artful films with plenty of ideas and themes to talk about long after the screening is done. Families will also have the opportunity, through our website, to rate and vote on their favorites and see what other families thought.”
“We’re very lucky to have such great relationships with many of the distributors and studios that supply our films,” said Scotta Magnelli, executive director of The Campus Theatre. “Because of these relationships, we are able to partner with them and split the revenue generated by our patrons’ purchases of not only the NYICFF offering, but all others as well. To have the ability to generate any income while we’re dark is a huge help to keep our core staff working and the theatre safe.”
The Campus Theatre’s first two virtual discussion panels have been a hit, Padilla said.
The first discussion, about the film “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band,” brought four people to share their opinions: independent audio producer Gary Hardcastle, singer-songwriter, comedian Billy Kelly, performing artist/scholar/activist JoAnne Henry and singer-songwriter Larry Lawson.
“It’s a really fun way to bring the people together and nurture that sense of community so many people have felt at The Campus Theatre pre-COVID-19,” Padilla said.
The second talk, about “The Booksellers,” featured Sarajane Snyder of Mondragon Books, in Lewisburg; author and Bucknell University professor Joseph Scapellato, Linda Roller of Liberty Book Shop, in Avis, and Rob Sieczkiewicz of the Blough-Weis Library, Susquehanna University.
“We had a nice turnout and saw some fun discussion from viewers in the chat box,” Padilla said. “These events are free and open to the public so we encourage everyone to swing by and learn something new.”
Links for both movies can be found at The Campus Theatre’s website. The link for “The Booksellers” discussion is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZtmuG80Jf4.
“Panel discussions have always been a part of the Campus Theatre experience,” said Andy Seal, technical director. “We weren’t able to provide them for every movie but now our panel discussions have a little more emphasis behind them as we work to maintain our connection with our members and patrons.”
“The panel discussion was good fun and not as intimidating or uncomfortable as I feared it might be, never having done anything like that,” said Sarajane Snyder, of Mondragon Books, in Lewisburg. “Andy handled everything really well from the tech end. ‘The Booksellers’ was on my must-watch list for obvious reasons, but I know I paid more attention and got more out of it from talking about it with other folks.”
The theatre is hoping to host the virtual discussions weekly.
“I’ve really enjoyed working with all of our panelists,” Seal said, “and I think it’s safe to say they’ve also enjoyed the opportunity to get together, even if only virtually, and discuss their field of study, or their business, or something they are very passionate about.”
“I recently received a warm email from a viewer expressing her gratitude for offering great films in our virtual screening room and for providing people a space to stay connected with The Campus Theatre community during quarantine,” Padilla said. “We are so grateful to all of our supporters sticking with us through this time.”