LEWISBURG — Perhaps nothing brings home the fact of a government shutdown as starkly as a dark, downtown movie theater. But there is light, in the form of new, independent films available through a “virtual screening room.”
Though temporarily closed, the Campus Theatre is offering patrons a virtual screening room through their website, allowing them to generate some income during the shutdown and to continue bringing the art of film to the Susquehanna Valley.
“We will program films in much the same way that we do now, choosing titles that educate, enlighten and inform our patrons,” said Scotta Magnelli, executive director. “The titles will be available in a special ‘screening room’ on our website. Our patrons can access those titles and pay to watch them on their smartphone, computer or tablet. A percentage of the box will come directly to the Campus Theatre to help defray costs during this unprecedented time.”
“Films will be offered at a price set by the distributor, and the Campus Theatre will receive a portion of each rental, similar to the way our box office works,” said Donna Padilla, director of outreach and fundraising.
Andy Seal, technical director, said that theaters across the country have begun to implement Video-On-Demand (VOD) services that allow a person to log onto a participating studio’s website and rent a movie to watch online, splitting the rental fee.
“There are a number of studios and filmmakers whose business model still depends on exposure through single-screen, community-based, nonprofit theaters like the Campus Theatre,” Seal said. “Watching this process develop from the ground up through online communications with theaters just like ours throughout the country has been pretty inspiring.”
Padilla said the Campus Theatre is excited to be able to partner more closely with the smaller independent filmmakers.
“It’s a great way for us to show mutual support for each other during this time of uncertainty in the film industry,” she said. “We are currently looking at films such as ‘Bacurau,’ ‘St. Frances,’ ‘Corpus Christi’ and lots more — every day the selection of titles grows. Please check our website often and subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates and offerings.”
Other titles being considered are “Once Were Brothers: The Band,” “Fantastic Fungi,” “The Times of Bill Cunningham” and “The Bookkeepers.”
“Sadly for some of our audience, the really big-budget films aren’t going to engage in this platform, but we’ll see,” Seal said. “New films and festivals are inquiring every day and looking to get into this new idea.”
The Campus Theatre chose the virtual screening room to help patrons stay connected to the movies — and the theater — they love.
“Of course, nothing can replace the experience of viewing a film in our beautiful, historic theatre, but we feel it’s important now, maybe even more than ever before, to stay connected with our community supporters,” Magnelli said. “By offering the same kind of quality programming that they’ve come to embrace from us, viewed in the safety of their homes, we accomplish that.”
“We are deeply committed to keeping the spirit of The Campus Theatre alive in our community during this closure,” Padilla said. “It is our hope that by offering programming online, our patrons can remain engaged with our mission, each other, and the art of film.”
Seal continues to do necessary maintenance tasks at the theatre and noted that, with the exception of the restoration, it has never been “dark” this long.
“Along with everything else going on these days, walking through that quiet theatre can be a little depressing,” he said. “On the hopeful side, we think of this theatre as a hub for our area. We have a community of members, film-freaks, students, interns, volunteers and a terrific staff that you’d see in the theatre every single day. This is an opportunity to engage again. We are also setting up some online live conversations that we hope our audiences will enjoy.”
The fee will be set by the filmmakers or distributors, which means discounted member pricing cannot be offered at this time. Title prices range from free to $12.99 for multi-day rentals. These films are not available on Netflix or for purchase through other streaming platforms, Padilla said.
With the virtual screening, people can take advantage of enjoying films in their pajamas from the comfort and safety of their homes.
“I hope that in the midst of isolation, this serves as a reminder to everyone that people are still looking out for each other and their well-being,” Seal said.
“Also, knowing that they are still supporting our lovely theatre, even when we are dark,” Magnelli said. “During this time of crisis, we remain strong in our ongoing commitment to our community. As a nonprofit organization, we rely heavily on the support of our members and ask, now more than ever, for your continued support. Until we can all meet happily under The Campus Theatre’s luminescent marquee once more.”
For more information, visit www.campustheatre.org.