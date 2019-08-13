Cancer center breaks ground for expansion

WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC Susquehanna recently broke ground for the new UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport.
This $13 million multi-phase project will take place over the next two years transforming the center by adding 10,000 square feet of space with a new patient-centric footprint.
A significant portion of the center’s existing exam rooms, offices, and support staff areas will be expanded and renovated to accommodate new physicians and advanced practice providers, and the expansion of cancer care services in Williamsport.
The UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport cares for more than 120 patients every day and sees more than 1,250 new patients every year.