Middleburg resident Gwendy J. Miller was diagnosed in March with breast cancer. Not only did she receive the news on the anniversary of the passing of her mother — who incidentally died from a different type of breast cancer — but the COVID-19 pandemic followed immediately on its heels. The uncertainty of the times added to her fear of dealing with the other long-dreaded “C” word. Miller, 58, is a 31-year survivor of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
“It just hit me hard,” she said. “The combination of the anniversary (of her mother’s passing) and the reality of having to fight cancer again. I was scared at first. But it was small and it was early.”
She had received a biopsy and was just beginning her appointments when the shutdowns were put into effect. She waited a long time to get the results of the test because of how busy the labs had become due to the pandemic. When a meeting was finally scheduled to discuss her results, she had to go alone.
Thankfully, she said scheduling a follow-up appointment to discuss treatment plans was easier. Her options were limited because of her very difficult battle with her first cancer, which required so much radiation, she said, that her heart and lungs couldn’t take anymore. Surgery was necessary — but scheduling that proved to be the biggest problem of all.
“It took a long time because it involved coordinating two surgeons from two different hospitals during the pandemic,” she explained, adding that the surgeons had limited availability because of the focused COVID-19 response.
“It took one surgeon to open up some extra times to get this done,” she said. She received a bilateral mastectomy last week.
Care continued
The COVID-19 shutdowns and increased medical service demands have touched every hospital department throughout the country, it seems. While cancer care has had to juggle some schedules and determine which patients could benefit from more non-invasive appointment methods temporarily, providers in the Valley say they are proud of how they were able to successfully continue crucial cancer care services.
“We handled it pretty well overall,” said Dr. Claudia Corona, an oncologist at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. “Our patients have been treated on schedule.” The department ran so smoothly, she said, that as needed, “We were able to accommodate patients in the clinic last minute.”
UPMC addressed the issue of cancer care in the face of COVID-19 early on, according to Abdalla Sholi, MD, regional medical director for UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport and Wellsboro, and UPMC Cole Patterson Cancer Center. Because of the immediate implementation of safety protocols, including phone and in-person COVID screening of incoming patients, limiting patients in waiting rooms and keeping them as socially distant as possible, they were able to continue caring for their needs with little interruption in the schedule.
“For the most part, we continued to see patients all along,” Sholi said, though added, “We did slow down along the way, especially during the months of April and May.” However, that was not due to their ability to provide care, but instead due to patient fears. “Despite all the measures, people were nervous about trying to come to the hospital,” he said. “That was hard to overcome sometimes, despite trying to assure people.”
While they ramped up video conferencing and telemedicine availability so they could see more patients, particularly those with less urgent needs, they closely followed policy guidelines to determine whether they could safely delay chemotherapy for some patients.
“Our cancer population is really one of the highest risk groups,” Sholi explained. “They have low immune systems and are pretty ill for the most part. The last thing you want to do is put them at a higher risk for infection. It was a really tough thing to balance. We continued to make decisions along the way.”
While urgent cancer care continued uninterrupted, Corona said Geisinger staff all continue to take the necessary precautions to keep their patients safe, including wearing masks and screening all patients by phone ahead of their visit — and again when they arrive. Also, she said, “We are not allowing any companions in the patient rooms.”
They have also been utilizing video and telemedicine avenues. The system had been used rarely before COVID-19 struck, but after, Corona said, “we suddenly overnight had to learn the system.” She estimates a third of their patients have been cared for via televisits.
However, for those who require infusions or other such treatment, the only option is an office visit. And in those cases, they take as many precautions as possible.
“We’re doing everything we can to try and do our part,” Corona said.
Few delays and changes
While there were inevitably patients who weren’t as technologically savvy and keen toward telemedicine appointments, and some breast cancer patients who avoided an examination during the shutdown, the delays were very minimal, Corona believes, and in these cases, “it was not critical for them to be seen right away.”
Some breast cancer surgeries were canceled, and in some cases, some temporary treatment was provided until the procedures could be completed at a safer time.
“We tried to do the best in the situation,” Corona said, “to provide the best care but minimize exposure.”
Sholi said they were thankful to not have to divert any staff to COVID-19 response since Lycoming County was not hit very hard by the pandemic. However, they did send their volunteers home to decrease the number of people in the building, which meant staff had to pick up the work once done by them.
“We had to shift people around a lot of times,” he said.
Fast action at Evangelical Community Hospital’s Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health helped to minimize delays while assuring care for patients with the most urgent needs.
Dr. John Turner, FACS medical director, cancer services, said when the pandemic first struck, they worked to alter their schedules. “We sat down and stratified our patients by risk,” he said. “That then opened us up to a phased approach to how we would approach the patients. Initially, we decided that cancer was not elective, and therefore, we would need to see patients presenting with abnormalities.”
Biopsy procedures continued, and if diagnosed, they proceeded with the surgery. Because the hospital still had a COVID-19 unit open, Turner said some of the operating staff was working there, so they were unable to utilize all operating rooms, and some less urgent surgeries were delayed. Also, “social distancing and the availability of personal protective equipment had to be taken into account.”
That meant that even when they attempted to catch up on surgery appointments, “We couldn’t run at full tilt,” he said. “We had to look at surgical scheduling on a week-by-week basis.”
During the initial phase, Turner said they did not see follow-up patients or high-risk patients scheduled for checkups. As the region moved into the “yellow” phase of reopening, he said they opened up for screenings of high-risk patients as well as follow-ups with those previously diagnosed.
“As we got close to the green,” he said, “we opened up for all screenings.”
Catching up
Now, their schedule is filled with catching up on the checkups and non-urgent procedures that were delayed during the pandemic shutdowns.
“All of those follow-ups we didn’t see during the red or yellow phases,” Turner said, “we are seeing now. We’re pretty much doubled up on clinic spots. It’s a real challenge for the front desk to meet the demands of the schedule.”
“I think we’re going to be catching up and having busy clinics well into the fall before we kind of even out,” he predicted, because not only are they catching up on the backlog, they are also regularly adding new patients to the list. All the while, “The challenge is, you’re trying to see additional patients while not using all of your waiting room chairs.”
It comes down to being flexible — something he said both staff and patients have done very well.
Corona said the Geisinger cancer department is also currently seeing more new patient referrals as they are also continuing their follow-ups, video visits and telemedicine response. “It’s picking up,” she said, “but we’re not overwhelmed.”
Sholi said they are now having fewer telemedicine appointments, as more people are coming for physical visits. However, vigilance in precautions is still key, he said – “There is still a virus out there.” Especially because of them dealing with a more “vulnerable” patient population, Sholi said that while patients can bring someone else with them to the office, no companions are allowed, for now, in the chemotherapy area. And practices of mask-wearing, cleaning, and the use of hand sanitizers continue.
Looking back, Sholi said he is glad that UPMC’s quick actions allowed them to continue seeing patients and taking care of the urgent needs.
“Overall, the people who needed to be seen, were seen in the office,” he said, adding that he is not aware of any procedures or surgeries that were delayed to the point of causing any danger.
“We really had a fantastic team,” he said, “everybody was very cooperative…The whole system was just in complete harmony.”