Even though she’s in charge of a busy organization, when Shirley Brough saw the plans for Catapult Camp, she was all in.
“I thought, ‘Oh! I want to go to that one,’” said Brough, executive director of the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority, in Lewisburg.
Despite the number of regularly scheduled kids’ activities that may have been canceled, opportunities still exist for creative ways to engage children this summer. The Catapult Camp, a Rocketry Camp and a Virtual STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) Camp are among them.
With coronavirus mitigation efforts in mind, the catapult and rocketry camps, led by John Zangari-Ryan of Customized Tutoring Services, will consist of three days of online building and two of in-person launching. The catapults begin with a simple structure that then allows students to be creative with dowel placement, launch angle and design details. Students will use math, creativity and building skills and will be able to take home their completed work.
In the rocket camp, students will design and build a water rocket using provided and household materials. The class will then meet at the Lewisburg Park, practicing social distancing measures, to launch their rockets up to 100 feet in the air.
“I really can’t think of a more appropriate camp setting for the situation we’re in,” Zangari-Ryan said. “You have to stand 50 feet apart to launch (the rocket).”
The goal for the catapult and rocketry camps is to create a project where kids can see an end result that is entertaining and shared among the students.
“Kids like movement,” Zangari-Ryan said. “And most adults do, too. This shows students there is more learning to be done outside the classroom.”
BVREC has limited openings available for their normal summer outdoor camps, including a Day Camp, Kayak Camp and Art Camp, all run with mitigation efforts in mind. As Union County eventually enters the Green phase of the State’s pandemic shutdown restrictions, more flexibility may be allowed, Brough said.
The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit is offering a virtual STEAM camp for sixth-through eighth-grade girls called Contagious Intelligence Solution Squad (CISS). Participants will receive a kit with supplies to complete the tasks planned throughout the week.
This year the camp will be free, said Tanya Dynda, instructional technology & STEM specialist at the CSIU. The organization has decided to waive the $75 fee.
“I want to be able to close the gender gap as girls are the most underrepresented in the T (technology) and E (engineering) parts of STEAM, which more importantly are the two sectors that represent the jobs of the future,” Dynda said. “Through opportunities such as the CISS Summer Camp, we can be part of the solution.”
Girls will have direct instruction with advisors in STEM careers, work off-line inventing and completing challenges, and share with others the artwork they create.
“I want the girls who participate to feel empowered as innovators and problem-solvers — to learn not to doubt their STEM abilities,” Dynda said. “During this week, they will have multiple opportunities to develop STEM skills in an environment where they can fail, start over, troubleshoot, and figure it out — learning that it’s not a bad thing to work through a process.”
BVREC will also offer an Online Reading Group for third through fifth-graders on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. In the half-hour sessions, children will listen to an adult read a story to them, and they’ll receive a simple assignment.
“There’s no grade,” Zangari-Ryan said. “They get read to, and they enjoy a story.”
With the closure of many community pools this summer, day camps can be especially meaningful to children.
“This may be the first opportunity some of these children may have to be in touch with other children if they’ve been sheltering in their home,” Brough said. “We’re going to try to make it a positive experience for them.”
“Summer is a perfect time to experience (learning to fail and starting over again) as the pressures of school are ‘behind’ them and there are no grades to worry about,” Dynda said. “They will walk away with making new friends, a new tool, or a few, and skills to boost confidence to pursue STEM careers by carving their own path.”
Local day camps can help children learn to enjoy nature, Brough said.
“We can capitalize on the beautiful nature and resources that are provided in the St. Mary Street complex,” she said. “Children can learn you don’t have to go away from home to enjoy the outdoors and have fun with friends.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.