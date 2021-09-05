The Daily Item
Chabad House, in Lewisburg, will hold services and celebrations during this week for Rosh Hashanah.
The Shofar will be sounded Tuesday, in Hufnagle Park, on Rosh Hashanah, at 5 p.m. Afterward, a Tashlich Service will be held. For more information, or to schedule a personal outdoor Shofar blowing any time on Tuesday, people should call 570-478-3636; email rabbi@chabadoflewisburg.com; or visit ChabadofLewisburg.com
Traditional Rosh Hashana Services will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings starting at 10 a.m. at the Chabad House, 1 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. The blowing of the Shofar and a children’s program will begin at 11 a.m. and a Kiddush lunch will follow. No tickets or membership are necessary to attend as all are welcome to join. However, advanced registration is suggested.
Yom Kippur services will be held the following week